Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Purulia, West Bengal, on Thursday, March 18. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC’s days are numbered, says PM Modi at Purulia rally

Real transformation to come on May 2, the day of counting of votes, says the PM as he addresses a huge crowd at Bhangra More in the district
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:10 PM IST

Launching an all-out attack on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party’s days are numbered, and the countdown [for its exit] has begun.

“On May 2 [day of counting of votes], Didi is going. Asol Poriborton (real transformation) is coming. The countdown has started for the Didi government to go,” he said at a public rally in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Thursday.

The eight-phase assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27.

He said Banerjee raising questions over the Batla House encounter and Pulwama attack were the biggest examples of how far the TMC could go when it came to appeasement politics.

“The people of Bengal have not forgotten whom you stood with after the Pulwama attack and made allegations against the army. No one has forgotten how Mamata and a few other parties had behaved when the [Batla House] encounter took place. These people stood with the terrorists at that time and raised questions on the encounter,” he said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

“TMC says Khela Hobe, BJP says there would be employment, development, education, women and youth empowerment, housing for all, hospitals and schools,” said Modi at the jam-packed rally ground at Bhangra More, responding to Banerjee’s slogan of Khela Hobe, a slogan the party has borrowed for a viral rap song.

The last time Modi came to West Bengal to bolster the party’s campaign, he addressed a huge rally in the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Referring to that rally, Modi said, “The entire country is seeing what has happened after the Brigade rally. After resorting to appeasement politics and violence for 10 years, suddenly there seems to be a change in Mamata. This is not transformation of soul. This is fear of defeat,” she added.

“During Lok Sabha polls, TMC was reduced to half and this time it would be TMC saaf (wipeout). Seeing the determination of the people, Didi is getting irritated and targeting me,” Modi said.

Referring to the incident in which the chief minister got injured on March 10, the PM said, “Like millions of other women, for me, Didi is also a daughter of the nation. When she got injured, even I was worried. I pray to God that she gets well soon,” even as Banerjee held a meeting in the adjacent district of West Midnapore, sitting on a wheelchair with her leg in a cast.

On incidents of violence in the state, Modi gave a stern warning to the state police and bureaucrats.“On Wednesday, bombs were hurled at BJP workers in North 24 Parganas. I would urge the state police and local administration to keep the Constitution and democracy above everything,” he said.

He was referring to an incident near BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house a day ago. Clashes were also reported from Nandigram where TMC workers staged a protest in front of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy. Some people were reported injured.

Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal minister’s ‘Suvendu’ jibe at BJP as party faces protests over tickets

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Firhad Hakim, a leader of the ruling TMC, took a jibe at protests by a section of Bengal BJP workers over ticket allotment for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
west bengal assembly election

'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
On Wednesday, Arjun Singh had alleged that crude bombs were hurled at 15 places near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by the 'Trinamool Congress goons'. Three people were injured in the crude bomb attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
west bengal assembly election

‘Game will end’: PM Modi’s acerbic comeback to Banerjee’s ‘khela hobe’ pitch

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:55 PM IST
"Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambho hobe," he said in Bengali.
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
india news

700+ companies of central forces to be sent for Bengal polls: CRPF chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Polling in West Bengal will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27 and ending with the last phase on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee said her government has reduced poverty by 40% in the state and topped the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

PM Narendra Modi to address public rally at Purulia in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST
The BJP made deep inroads in the tribal-dominated districts of Jangalmahal area in 2019, winning all the five seats there during the Lok Sabha election
A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (Reuters)
west bengal assembly election

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Scholars agree voters mostly reward or penalise the incumbent party for economic situations, such as inflation or unemployment rather than vote for future economic prospects.
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. ( Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:12 AM IST
Mamata says not a political manifesto but a developmental one; BJP terms it as ‘announcements without any base’
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto ahead of the Assembly Election at her residence, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
west bengal assembly election

Income for all families to student credit card: Mamata's 10 promises for Bengal

Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The TMC has promised, in its election manifesto, five lakh jobs in the next five years.
The party establishment has co-opted a set of G23 leaders. At the same time, the Congress leadership should recognise that its real challenge is not the dissenters, but the party’s failure to win the confidence of citizens in elections. (HTPHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Congress names 2 more candidates for West Bengal assembly election

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Congress leaders Abdur Rezzak Mollah and Avjit Narjinary will contest from Falta and Kalchini assembly seats respectively.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in Haldia on March 12 to file his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC seeks rejection of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:18 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress has alleged that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Party leader has submitted false details of his residence while filing hi nomination.
The BJP has finalised candidates for the first four phases of the West Bengal polls. (ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi, Shah attend BJP's CEC meet to finalise candidates for Bengal polls

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:02 PM IST
The high-level meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other leaders.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Suvendu Adhikari says his father Sisir, TMC MP, will 'support' BJP

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Suvendu had said that his father will be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.
Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls: BJP’s tryst with a party-society

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The BJP realises that unless the TMC’s hold over party-society is broken, it will be difficult to capture political power in the state. It is this realisation which has forced it to woo TMC leaders and cadre to join the party
