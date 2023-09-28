‘A brilliant actor’: ‘Harry Potter’ star cast reacts to actor Michael Gambon's death

Michael Gambon, 82, who played the role of Albus Dumbledore in the famous movie series Harry Potter died on Thursday, September 28. The Irish actor had effortlessly taken up the much-respected role in the franchise's third instalment. Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter and Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore

While many in Hollywood grieved the loss of the actor, his co-star in Harry Potter shared heartfelt tributes to the late actor and his family and friends.

J.K. Rowling- Author of Harry Potter

J.K. Rowling the author of the fan-favourite fantasy series took to X to share her grief over Michael's demise writing:

“I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him.”

Jason Isaacs- Lucius Malfoy

Jason took to X to share his tribute for Michael, crediting him for teaching him to act.

“I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective — complex, vulnerable and utterly human,” Jason tweeted. “The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.”

Rupert Grint- Ronald Weasley

Rupert took to his Instagram account to pen a loving note for Michael and his family.

“So sad to hear about Michael,” began Rupert.

“He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert.”

Jared Harris

Jared's late father Richard Harris was the first to portray the role of Dumbledore until his death in 2002.

It was after him that Michael stepped into the role.

“A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory. He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he overtook Brando as my father’s favorite actor,” tweeted Jared.

James Phelps- Fred Weasley

James who portrayed the role of one of the twin Weasley brothers- Fred Weasley also took to X to recall a precious moment with his former co-star.

“Whilst shooting [Harry Potter] 6, I worked on the AD department for the whole shoot (apart from the days I was acting,” James began. And for that reason, I spent many hours with Michael during the shoot. He was always very funny and very welcoming to share any knowledge he had. One day, we were shooting Dumbledore’s final clock tower scene, obviously quite an intense scene. In between set ups, Michael asked what I was up to that weekend. As it happened, my brother and I were reading Peter and the Wolf with the Manchester Halle orchestra. ‘Do you have the script with you?’ He asked. I did. ‘I’ve done that, let’s [go] through it, and if you like, I can give some notes.’ So, we spent what we should have been his downtime going over my weekend gig. It is a memoir I’ve always had as one of my highlights of my HP days [sic].”