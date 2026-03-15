Akshay Kumar has no issue with paparazzi clicking his pictures amid privacy debate: ‘Uss bechare ka ghar chal jaayega…’

Amid the ongoing debate around the rise of paparazzi culture and the increasingly blurred lines of celebrity privacy, Akshay Kumar has weighed in with his take. The actor said he doesn’t view the constant attention as an occupational hazard and has no issue with paparazzi clicking his pictures. Twinkle and Akshay have been married since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay on privacy On Saturday, Akshay joined India Today Conclave Delhi 2026 for a session titled The Khiladi: Method Behind the Hit Machine. At the session, Akshay was asked about the paparazzi culture.

He was asked, “Are you okay with it if they intervene in your privacy, try and take pictures of you, Twinkle and the kids? Or does it trouble you? Do you believe that the media should allow you to have your space?”

To this, Akshay said, “Dekhiye, jab main airport se utrunga, kabhi meri wife sath mein hoti hai ya kabhi bache, toh woh photo lena chahenge. Ek photographer ko meri photo leneke kariban ₹3,500-4,000 milte hain. Aur agar usko milte hain, toh mujhe kya problem honi chahiye? Meri sherwani mein kya pareshaani honi chahiye ki main khada ho ke photo le lu?"

Akshay continued, “Meri photo leke uss bechare ka ghar chal jaayega, woh khush ho jayega.. Aur kya ho jayaga. Kya privacy? Ismein koi buri baat nahi hai. Agar aap bahar nikale ho bachun ke saath aur biwi ke saath, toh kis baat ki privacy?”

It translates to, “Look, when I step out of the airport, sometimes my wife is with me or sometimes my children are. Photographers would naturally want to take pictures. A photographer earns around ₹3,500–4,000 for clicking my photo. If they are earning that, why should I have a problem? What’s the issue for me to simply stand there in my sherwani and let them take a picture? If someone can run his household by taking my photo, that person will be happy. What privacy are we talking about? There’s nothing wrong in it. If you’ve stepped out in public with your children and your wife, then what privacy is there to worry about?”

During the same conversation, Akshay was asked if he has accepted being clicked as an occupational hazard. Here, the actor noted, “It is not a hazard…Agar koi photo nahi lega toh sabse zyada hazard hoga… Woh problem zyada hai.”

It translates to, “It is not a hazard… If no one takes photos, that would be the real hazard. That would be the bigger problem.”

Twinkle and Akshay have been married since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Actor-turned-author Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

What’s next for Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar has several exciting projects lined up. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla. The film marks his much-anticipated reunion with director Priyadarshan and co-star Paresh Rawal. It also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu in key roles and is slated to hit cinemas on April 10.

He also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Disha Patani, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 26. Akshay will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which has completed shooting. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. He has also joined Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise. On Saturday, it was announced that Akshay will be joining Ajay Devgn and Sharman Joshi in Golmaal 5.