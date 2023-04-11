Boruto to leave Naruto's shadow behind. All you need to know about amazing anime's second part

Fans of the Boruto anime series will be excited to hear that the show is set to continue with a second part, following the adventures of Boruto and Kawaki as they seek to settle their differences. While we don't yet know exactly when the new season will debut, there are plenty of details to get fans excited. Fans of the Boruto anime series will be excited to hear that the show is set to continue with a second part.

The end of part 1

After almost six years and nearly 300 episodes, the first part of Boruto is coming to a close. While the series has been incredibly productive, adapting the manga and creating non-canonical filler episodes, many fans were left feeling conflicted when it was announced that Part 2 would begin before the manga was fully adapted.

Boruto scriptwriter's tweet

The official announcement of the show's end was made on March 9, 2023. Honda Masaya, the scriptwriter of the show, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the conclusion of part one. He also posted an image of Boruto, suggesting that the second part will focus more on Boruto's personal story rather than his father's story.

Confirmation of a second series came in a March 9, 2023, announcement on the official Naruto website, but no specific date has been given for its return.

What We Know About the Story

Part 1 of Boruto covered the manga up until Chapter 67, so the story details for Part 2 will depend on when it returns. If the series returns soon, fans can expect more anime-only stories, but if it returns in six months to a year, the story could follow the manga more closely.

Boruto to step out of Naruto's shadow

As Boruto prepares to return for its second part, fans can expect to see Boruto stepping out of Naruto's shadow. With the time skip still far off, Part 2 will likely focus on Boruto's personal story and his long-awaited showdown with Kawaki. While fans eagerly await the return of the anime, they can rest easy knowing that Boruto's story is far from over.

Boruto to step out of Naruto's shadow

The frequency of episodes will also play a role in the story's direction. If the weekly schedule remains, the series will quickly catch up to the manga.

Regardless, it's likely that Part 2 will include the time skip that was revealed in the story's introduction, allowing Boruto to finally step out of his father's shadow.

Also read | The epic showdown between Boruto and Kawaki: Fans react to the Farewell episode

While we don't know exactly when Part 2 of Boruto will debut, fans can be sure that the focus will be on Boruto's own story. With the potential for more manga adaptation and the exciting prospect of the time skip, there's plenty to look forward to in the next part of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.