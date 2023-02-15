Catch the Dream with a Touch: Haikyuu!! Mobile Game Set to Launch on February 28

G-Holdings and Dayamonz have announced the launch of the new Haikyuu!! Touch the Dream mobile game. "Sorry to keep you waiting! The release date for "Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM" has finally been decided. The game will be released on February 28, 2023," tweeted G-Holdings from the game's official Twitter account. Based on the popular anime and manga series Haikyuu!! created by Haruichi Furudate, the game features a story mode that allows players to relive the TV anime series and participate in the volleyball tournament.

Fans of the Haikyuu!! anime series can now catch the dream with a touch on their smartphones. The game features the signature characters from the series, making it a fun and engaging experience for players. The game is set to be a full-fledged volleyball game, allowing players to organize their teams and grab their dreams with their own strategies.

Pre-registration for the game started in November 2022. The game is already being played in Korea and Japan. The Haikyuu!! manga series was first published in 2011 and ended in July 2020. It was then adapted into an anime series, which has been highly successful with its viewers.

Take a look at the official trailer of the game:

Haikyuu!! Touch the Dream mobile game is sure to be a hit with fans of the series, as it offers a new and exciting way to experience the world of Haikyuu!!. The game can be downloaded on both the App Store and Google Play Store, starting February 28th.

Overall, the release of Haikyuu!! Touch the Dream mobile game is highly anticipated by fans of the anime and manga series. With the release date drawing closer, fans of the series are eagerly waiting to dive into the game and become a part of the action.