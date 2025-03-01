Chainsaw Man Chapter 195: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The highly anticipated release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 has fans on edge as the tension continues to rise. With Asa Mitaka's dramatic return and the apparent threat to Denji's life, readers are eagerly awaiting the next instalment to see how this intense situation unfolds. As the stakes get higher, fans are anxious to find out what direction the story will take in the upcoming chapter. Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 195 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at midnight in Japan, according to MANGA Plus. The international release of the chapter is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The release time of the chapter will differ from region to region. Thus fans are advised to follow the table below for the exact time of release.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10am, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Central European Time 4pm, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30pm, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11pm, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12am, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30am, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 195?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 195?

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 195, the focus will likely shift to Asa Mitaka’s emotional reckoning, as she addresses the manipulation and control she feels due to War Devil Yoru’s actions. Asa is expected to express her frustrations over the lack of autonomy over her own body, reflecting on the unsettling power dynamics she’s been caught in.

Denji, ever the complicated figure, will attempt to offer understanding, and apologising while assuring Asa that she’s free to make her own choices—regardless of how those choices affect him. As the chapter intensifies, Yoru’s internal outburst could signal an impending clash, with the ominous word “bang” marking a shocking and dramatic cliffhanger for readers.