Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 28, 2025 11:57 PM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Kaiju No.8 Chapter 123.

With Meireki finally showing its true form, fans are desperate to learn what's in store, as even the next issue could indicate whether or not this is the final fight in Naoya Matsumoto's series. The release date for Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 has just dropped.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 release date revealed.(@Crunchyroll/X)
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 release date revealed.(@Crunchyroll/X)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 14, 2025, at midnight in Japan, as reported by the official MANGA Plus website. The chapter will be available to the international audience on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The time of release of the chapter will differ due to different time zones followed across the globe. Thus, fans of the manga are advised to check the table given below.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time4PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025
Central European Time5PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Friday, March 14, 2025
Australia Central Daylight Time1:30AM, Friday, March 14, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 123?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 122 as well.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 123?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 123 is expected to kick off with a continued focus on Kafka and Meireki, as the latter fully shed its disguise as No. 9 and enters a new, more powerful form. While this transformation might mirror the form fans saw in Kafka's flashback, it's also possible that Meireki has evolved into something entirely new after taking full control of No. 9.

The chapter is likely to delve into the lore behind this transformation, shedding light on Meireki’s true nature. As the issue progresses, fans can expect Kafka to face off against the newly transformed Meireki, setting the stage for the eventual arrival of Reno Ichikawa, who could come to Kafka’s aid in the upcoming battle.

