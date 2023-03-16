Jaw dropping twists await in 'Boruto' manga series chapter 79. Release date, time and all you need to know

Get ready, Boruto fans, because chapter 79 is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be an intense ride. With unexpected plot twists and jaw-dropping moments, this chapter promises to be one for the books.

After the events of the previous chapter, readers are eagerly anticipating the aftermath of Kawaki's disturbance, and it seems like they won't be disappointed. The Konoha authorities are on the hunt for the rogue shinobi, and it looks like things are only going to get more complicated from there.

But that's not all – the chapter is also set to explore Mitsuki's sage mode and Boruto's control over his Jougan. And as if that wasn't enough, the internet is abuzz with leaked raw scans that reveal one of the most shocking twists in the series so far.

According to these scans, Eida, a character whose actions have already had a significant impact on the story, is set to take center stage. With godlike power, she changes history, swapping Boruto and Kawaki's lives and leaving Boruto as the enemy of Konoha for killing Naruto. Mitsuki goes into Sage Mode and attacks Boruto, while Sarada seems to be the only one unaffected by Eida's power.

As the official release date approaches, fans are on the edge of their seats to see how it all plays out. Will Boruto be able to clear his name and reclaim his place in Konoha? Or will Eida's actions change the course of the story forever?

Spoiler Alert!

Buroto Chapter 79

With the scar on Boruto's face from the previous chapter prominently displayed, fans are speculating about what major events may unfold. The title of the chapter, "Almighty" or "Omnipotent," has added to the speculation.

But the biggest theory is that one of the series' most popular characters, Sasuke Uchiha, may meet his end in this chapter. The cover has sparked comparisons to Boruto chapter 77, which featured Kawaki and ended with Naruto being sealed away. Fans are wondering if Sasuke will face a similar fate.

The possibility of Sasuke's death has sent shockwaves through the fandom. Sasuke is a beloved character and a major figure in the Naruto franchise, with even the creator, Masashi Kishimoto, citing him as his favorite character. If this speculation proves true, it will be a heart-wrenching moment for fans who have followed Sasuke's journey for years.

However, some fans also speculate that Sasuke may receive a power-up before his potential death, similar to how Naruto obtained Baryon mode before losing Kurama. This possibility has led to further discussions and predictions about the story's direction and the potential consequences of Sasuke's death for the other characters.

As the release date for Boruto chapter 79 approaches, fans are bracing themselves for an intense and potentially game-changing chapter. The events that unfold may have far-reaching implications, not only for the characters involved but also for the direction of the story.

Furthermore, rumors suggest that the Boruto time skip is near, which will bring significant changes to the characters, their relationships, and their world. Fans of the Naruto and Boruto series should prepare themselves for an emotional rollercoaster in chapter 79 and exciting new developments in the coming chapters.

Will Sasuke meet his end in chapter 79, or will the speculation prove to be unfounded? Fans will have to wait until the official release.

Anticipating for the official release?

One thing's for sure – chapter 79 is not to be missed. Scheduled for release on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST, and 10 am EST/ 7 am PST, it's sure to be a wild ride.

