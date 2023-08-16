Naruto: Recapping Boruto Before Two Blue Vortex Launch

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is a new chapter in the Boruto manga that takes place four years after the events of the original series. In this new chapter, Boruto and the next generation of ninjas are facing a world that is much more dangerous than the one they knew. The official Naruto website is giving anime fans a recap of Boruto's life so far to help them prepare for this new chapter. It's Time for a Proper Boruto Game

Time skips are not new to the Naruto franchise. The original series and Naruto: Shippuden also featured time skips that allowed the characters to age up and become more powerful. In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Boruto, and his friends will be four years older and will have to face new challenges in a world that is very different from the one they knew.

Boruto: Naruto Recap Generations

The official Naruto website is giving a summary of Boruto Uzumaki's adventures before the events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Boruto is the son of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto, and he has had many adventures over the years. He has fought against powerful enemies, saved the world, and made many friends.

In the latest chapter of the manga, Boruto is on the run from his friends and allies. Eida, a former Kara member, has used her powers to make everyone believe that Kawaki is Boruto's real brother and that Naruto and Hinata are dead. Boruto is now trying to clear his name and stop Kawaki from killing him.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is setting the stage for a wild ninja environment. Boruto and Kawaki will have to face new challenges and enemies in this new chapter. It will be interesting to see how Boruto overcomes these challenges and proves himself to be the worthy successor to Naruto.

Here are some of the key events that happened in Boruto's life before Two Blue Vortex:

He fought against Momoshiki Otsutsuki, a powerful alien who was trying to destroy the world.

He saved the Hidden Leaf Village from Momoshiki's attack.

He made many friends, including Sarada Uchiha, Mitsuki, and Kawaki.

He traveled to different countries and learned about different cultures.

He faced many challenges, but he always overcame them.

Boruto is a strong and determined young man. He is the son of Naruto, the Seventh Hokage, and he is destined to be a great ninja. He will face many challenges in the future, but he is up to the task.

