The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

"The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" is a fresh romantic comedy series airing this season, promising a heartwarming story. It revolves around the special bond between two students, Komura and Mie. Mie has trouble with her eyesight, so Komura wants to assist her in any way he can. He hopes that through his help, Mie will eventually recognize his hidden romantic feelings for her. Komura and Mie in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Image via GoHands)

If you've been following this anime, you might be eager to know the release date of the next episode. Your curiosity ends here! Here's everything you need to know about episode 8 of "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" Season 1 – the release date, time, and where you can watch it.

Release date and time, where to watch

Episode 8 of "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" has an interesting title: "The Girl I Like and I Saw a Confession Together." You can catch this episode on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11 pm in Japan.

Date The Girl i like Forget Her Glasses Episode 8 Release Schedule JST PT CT ET CET IST August, 22 11:00 PM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 8:00 PM 5:30 PM

Where to Watch Episode 8 of "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses"

You can watch episode 8 of "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" on various Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. Additionally, it will be simultaneously streamed on Crunchyroll. Fans in Southeast Asia can enjoy the anime for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 7

In the latest episode, Mie's struggle to see Komura's face without her glasses leads her to lean in for a better look. She even observes him while he sleeps in class. Komura finds Mie's glasses at his place and offers to return them to her. Having her belongings at his house excites him, but he struggles to sleep due to his constant thoughts about her.

What to expect from The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8?

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 8, titled "The Girl I Like and I Saw a Confession Together," holds an exciting twist. Komura accidentally stumbles upon Azuma receiving a confession from a girl while he's following a cat around the schoolyard. To avoid interrupting, Komura hides. Unexpectedly, Mie, searching for the cat as well, arrives at the same spot. This triggers a panicked attempt by Komura to avoid being caught while hiding.

