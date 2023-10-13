New York Comic Con Day 1 - Dragon Ball's Rebirth, The Walking Dead's Spin and more!

New York Comic Con 2023 kicked off with a bang, unveiling a plethora of thrilling announcements that have left fans buzzing with excitement. From new anime series to highly anticipated movie releases and revivals of classic comic book storylines, NYCC has certainly delivered on the hype front. The floor of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is seen during New York Comic Con on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

First on the list is the revelation of a brand-new Dragon Ball series titled Dragon Ball: Daima, set to grace screens in fall 2024. Created by the legendary Akira Toriyama, this series promises a fresh narrative, featuring a de-aged Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and more iconic characters. Toriyama's involvement beyond his usual capacity has sent ripples of anticipation through the Dragon Ball community.

Next up, fans of The Walking Dead can mark their calendars for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, a spin-off featuring Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne. The series, set to premiere in February 2024, introduced new cast members including Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis, Terry O'Quinn as Beale, and Matt Jeffries' Nat, promising a thrilling continuation of the apocalyptic saga.

In the realm of graphic novels, DC Comics is resurrecting its beloved Elseworlds imprint. This revival will transport readers to twisted alternate versions of the DC Universe through six new titles, including Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age, Batman the Barbarian, Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter, Green Lantern: Dark, Batman: Nightfire, and DC vs. Vampires: World War V. Fans can expect a captivating blend of classic tales and innovative narratives.

For gaming enthusiasts, Earth Defense Force 6 is set to arrive in spring 2024 for PS5 and PC. The game promises an adrenaline-pumping experience as players join the Earth Defense Force in protecting the planet from extraterrestrial threats.

Lastly, horror aficionados have something spine-chilling to look forward to. The Strangers trilogy is making a comeback, helmed by director Renny Harlin and producer Courtney Solomon. The first film, The Strangers: Chapter 1, featuring stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez, will kick off the series. All three movies have been filmed and are slated for release in 2024, promising a terrifying deep dive into the origin of the enigmatic Strangers.

Stay tuned for more updates as NYCC unfolds its myriad of surprises, ensuring fans won't miss a single moment of the action-packed extravaganza.

