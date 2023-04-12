One Piece fever hits McDonald's Japan, leaving fans hungry for more

McDonald's Japan has announced an exciting collaboration with the massively popular anime and manga franchise, One Piece. While details are scarce at the moment, the fast-food giant teased the collaboration with an image of Gol D. Roger's famous line, "My treasure? If you want it, I'll let you have it. Search for it! I left everything in that place." The tweet also featured Luffy's voice all scrambled, hinting at the upcoming partnership between McDonald's and the world of One Piece. McDonald's Japan has announced an exciting collaboration with the massively popular anime and manga franchise, One Piece. (Twitter/McDonaldsJapan)

Anime fans, get ready to set sail with McDonald's and One Piece

The One Piece franchise has become a global phenomenon, with over 1,000 episodes of the anime series streaming on Crunchyroll. The story follows the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the elusive treasure known as ‘The One Piece.’ The series has achieved unparalleled popularity in Japan, with Luffy and his friends collaborating with major brands such as Cup O' Noodles.

Chicken burgers and straw hats: McDonald's teases One Piece collaboration

The partnership between McDonald's and One Piece has already started, and it appears that the collaboration will feature chicken burgers. This has caused some confusion among anime fans, but it's clear that the fast-food giant is excited to bring the world of One Piece to its customers. (Also Read: Top 7 strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen anime: Who are they?)

The collaboration has also received the support of voice actors from the anime series, further highlighting the significance of this partnership. In Japan, One Piece is a cultural phenomenon, and it has even inspired a gym that allows fans to work out in a Straw Hat style. As anime continues to grow in popularity around the world, it's possible that collaborations like this one will become more common. (Also Read: From Jujutsu Kaisen to Demon Slayer: Exploring popular anime power systems)

While the details of the partnership remain shrouded in mystery, it's clear that McDonald's Japan and One Piece are both excited to explore this new venture. As the manga series approaches its final arc, it's likely that we'll see more collaborations between the Straw Hat Pirates and major brands. It's a testament to the enduring popularity of the series and the impact it has had on popular culture.