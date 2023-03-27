Why Cid from The Eminence in Shadow is not your typical isekai protagonist?

The anime series, The Eminence in Shadow, offers a refreshing twist to the conventional isekai genre by presenting a protagonist, Cid, whose aspirations are far from the typical hero mold. Cid's goal is to establish an empire in the new world he finds himself in, rather than saving it. Here are some reasons why Cid is not your conventional run-off-the-mill isekai protagonist: The Eminence in Shadow is a fascinating anime that subverts the traditional isekai genre.(Nexus)

Brutal battles and graphic violence: Cid's unconventional approach

Cid defies the norms of the isekai genre with his unapologetic approach to eliminating his foes in the most ruthless and gruesome manner imaginable. He possesses a vast array of talents and expertise, rendering him a formidable force to be reckoned with. Cid is resolute in his mission to dismantle governments and establish his own authority, and he employs his extensive skillset to accomplish his objectives.

Master of magic: Cid's deadly abilities

Cid's magical prowess is nothing short of astounding. With his expert command over slime, he can mold and shape it into a vast array of lethal weapons. Whether he needs whips, projectiles, bladed daggers, or swords, he can summon them at will with ease. And distance is no obstacle for him, as his range is nearly boundless, allowing him to strike from afar with deadly precision. With such a versatile arsenal at his disposal, Cid is a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Fluid and powerful: Cid's mastery of magical enhancement

Cid has devoted himself to the study and practice of magic, pushing his limits and testing his abilities at every turn. Through tireless experimentation, he has learned to harness the full extent of his magical powers, elevating himself to the peak of his potential. His mastery of magic has allowed him to augment his physical abilities, increasing his strength, speed, stamina, and resilience to levels beyond what any ordinary person could achieve. Remarkably, Cid has even discovered a way to extend his lifespan using his magic, boasting that he will live on for over three centuries.

The impenetrable slime suit: Cid's ultimate defence

Cid's suit is more than just an ordinary piece of clothing; it's a shield of invincibility against even the sharpest of blades. When facing a sword-wielding foe, Cid can rest easy knowing that the slime suit will bear the brunt of any attack. And if the enemy manages to land a blow, the suit will go so far as to create a realistic, gory spray of blood, deceiving the attacker into thinking they've inflicted a devastating wound.

I am Atomic: Cid's nuclear-level magical technique

Cid's ultimate technique is nothing short of awe-inspiring, a true masterpiece that can bring even the strongest of foes to their knees. With all his might and magical prowess, Cid creates a razor-sharp weapon infused with a power that rivals that of a nuclear explosion. The sheer force of this attack is so tremendous that it can shatter the very bedrock of the world and reverberate for miles around. However, Cid is not a one-trick pony - he has crafted two versions of this technique, one designed to deliver a fatal blow to his enemies, and the other that can unleash an enormous burst of healing energy. It's a testament to Cid's ingenuity that he can harness such incredible power for both destruction and restoration.

Combat expertise: Cid's martial arts and impeccable instincts

Cid's past life was dedicated to the art of combat, mastering various martial arts disciplines such as Karate, Boxing, and Kendo. He pushed his body to its limits and achieved peak human conditioning, making him a formidable opponent. Cid's expertise in combat was unparalleled, and he never shied away from testing his skills against the best, including military-trained soldiers whom he defeated effortlessly. With his razor-sharp instincts, Cid remains calm and composed in the face of life-threatening situations, always ready to take on any challenge.

In the vast sea of isekai protagonists, Cid shines as a captivating and unconventional character. He shatters the mold of the archetypal hero by fearlessly eliminating his adversaries and employing his formidable magical powers to build his own kingdom. Watching Cid's rise to power is an enthralling experience that sets him apart from his contemporaries.