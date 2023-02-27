The impact of I Am Atomic: Inside The Eminence in Shadow's Signature move

The Eminence in Shadow recently bagged a second season. The announcement came one week after the final episode of season 1 aired. Cid Kagenou, the protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow, is a force to be reckoned with. His journey to becoming the strongest entity in the world has been an eventful one, but his most powerful ability is undoubtedly his signature move, I Am Atomic.

The inspiration behind ‘I Am Atomic’

Cid's obsession with becoming the "eminence in shadow" began on Earth, where he was known as Minoru. He wanted to surpass the most powerful weapon of humankind, the nuclear explosion, and become strong enough to survive it. This dream came true when he entered the fantasy world, and he spent years refining his abilities to become the very force of nature.

The mechanics of ‘I Am Atomic’

I Am Atomic is a technique that disintegrates everything in its surroundings to dust, to miles of radius. Cid activates a purple translucent barrier before infusing his magical powers into his ebony blade, which he then uses to land a powerful strike on his opponent. The result is a destructive explosion similar to an atomic blast.

Cid's keen perception always comes in handy when dealing with opponents he doesn't know, and while in combat as Shadow, he decides when to wrap things up. He also has the ability to protect others with his barrier, ensuring their safety.

Variations of I Am Atomic

Over time, Cid created multiple variations of I Am Atomic exclusive to certain situations. For example, he created the I Am the All-Range Atomic variation, an esoteric technique inside the Sanctuary's dimension. The ability was designed to destroy everything within a small range but with devastating power.

The devastating impact of I Am Atomic

The devastating impact of I Am Atomic creates a massive crater and distorts the space around Cid. However, unlike the actual nuclear explosion, I Am Atomic leaves no radiation behind. It is a magic-based attack that Cid created while recalling his greatest rival on Earth, the atomic bomb.

Cid's Barrier: The antidote to I Am Atomic

Cid's barrier is the only antidote to I Am Atomic. When he performed the technique on Zenon Griffy for the first time, Rose Midgar, who stayed in close proximity, was unaffected by the attack due to Cid's barrier.

A vigilante in the shadows

Despite gaining a god complex, Cid has decided to act like a vigilante in the shadows. He has become renowned for his multiple personas, but his most intimidating and feared guise around different kingdoms is that of Shadow.

Cid Kagenou's journey to becoming the strongest entity in the world has been eventful, but his signature move, I Am Atomic, is undoubtedly his most powerful ability. Fans of The Eminence in Shadow will get to see more variations of I Am Atomic after Cid sets foot in the Lawless City. For now, Cid will continue to act like a vigilante in the shadows, protecting those around him with his barrier and leaving a trail of destruction in his wake with I Am Atomic.