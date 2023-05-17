YOASOBI's 'Idol' Breaks Streaming Records, Hits 100 Million Streams in Just Five Weeks

In an unprecedented feat, YOASOBI's hit song "Idol" which is also the opening theme of Oshi no Ko has taken the music world by storm, breaking streaming records left and right. Five weeks after its release, the track has recorded a staggering 25,632,534 weekly streams, securing the top spot in the latest Oricon weekly streaming ranking. With a cumulative stream count of 107,713,480, "Idol" becomes YOASOBI's 13th song to surpass the monumental milestone of 100 million streams. This achievement solidifies the two-member unit as the artist with the highest number of songs to reach this impressive feat. Oshi no Ko's opening theme song "Idol" by YAOSOBI has taken the anime world by storm, captivating audiences and leaving them yearning for more. (Doga Kobo)

Expressing their gratitude, YOASOBI's official Twitter account exclaimed, "'Idol' has broken the record as the fastest song to surpass 100 million streams in history. This song, born from a fateful encounter with the work Oshi no Ko, has unveiled numerous new horizons for us. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the creation and to all the listeners. Your unwavering support means the world to us."

As the news broke, fans eagerly awaited the milestone moment, flocking to the music video for "Idol" on various platforms. Currently boasting over 98 million views, it is only a matter of time before the video joins the illustrious club of music videos with over 100 million views. With the overwhelming momentum it has garnered, it is anticipated that "Idol" will effortlessly cross that threshold within the next few days, further solidifying YOASOBI's dominance in the streaming realm.

Also Read | Uncovering the dark truth about the identity of Aqua and Ruby's father in Oshi no Ko

The success of "Idol" is a testament to YOASOBI's unique musical prowess and their ability to captivate audiences with their distinctive music. The song's fusion of captivating melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a mesmerizing performance resonates deeply with listeners, propelling it to unprecedented heights.

YOASOBI has been making waves in the music industry since their debut, consistently pushing boundaries and breaking records. Their distinctive style and storytelling abilities have garnered them a dedicated following, and each release brings anticipation for what innovative and captivating sounds they will deliver next.

As YOASOBI's "Idol" continues to dominate the streaming charts and gain traction worldwide, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this talented duo. Will they continue to defy expectations and set new records? One thing is sure: YOASOBI's musical journey shows no signs of slowing down, and their success will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of artists to dream big and reach for the stars.