Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31

Published on Dec 28, 2022 10:23 AM IST

A representative for the musician confirmed the news to entertainment magazine Rolling Stone on December 27 but the cause of death in unknown.

Jo Mersa Marley, reggae artist and grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31.
PTI |

Reggae artist Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has died at the age of 31.

Details of the cause of death are unclear at this moment.

Born on March 12, 1991, in Kingston, Jamaica, Jo Mersa Marley made his debut with "My Girl" in 2010 where he collaborated with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley. Two years later, he released "Bad So" which was included in his 2014 EP titled 'Comfortable' in 2014.

Jo Mersa Marley released his debut album titled 'Eternal' in 2021.

In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, the late artist had talked about carving his own niche in the industry.

"I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time. My plan is to do something new with my roots," he had said.

Story Saved
