46 independent filmmakers call out theatrical, OTT system after Kanu Behl's Agra is denied shows

A couple of days after filmmaker Kanu Behl lamented that his critically acclaimed film Agra was denied shows, independent filmmakers in India released a joint statement calling out the theatrical and OTT systems. Behl released the joint statement on his Instagram, which has been signed by 46 filmmakers, including notable names such as Nandita Das, Vasan Bala, and Payal Kapadia. A still from Kanu Behl's film Agra which is struggling to get screens for release.

46 independent filmmakers support Kanu Behl

Behl released the statement on his Instagram account, captioning it, “A Joint Statement from India’s Independent Filmmakers. Time to speak up! If we choose not to from here, then we will all be responsible for the collective erasure. Share widely and amplify.”

The statement highlights how independent filmmakers in this country have brought national pride by showcasing their work at prestigious film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Sundance, Locarno, Rotterdam, and Busan. And yet they fight to be seen within the country. It also mentions how the reality has now resurfaced with the limited release of Agra.

The filmmakers highlighted the long-standing practice of giving films like Agra limited screenings, including morning or weekend-only slots, show cancellations, and other restrictions. They also called out the OTT platforms, asking films to ‘prove themselves’ in theatres before the digital release.

The statement goes on to request equitable showtimes, transparency in programming, independent film showcase cycles, public and private exhibition support and OTT acquisition parity.

Kanu Behl says Agra is being denied shows

Filmmaker Behl shared a note on his social media on Friday, stating that Agra is being denied shows because “small films don’t fit into multiplex chain programming.” The film, written by Behl and Atika Chohan, explores the complex dynamics of sexuality within a family and society grappling with shrinking personal and social spaces. It was released in theatres on Friday.

Calling out the multiplex chain programming, Behl wrote that it favours “big blockbusters” over “small films.” He wrote, “Update on ‘Agra’, the film: We’re being denied shows because of the so-called ‘big blockbusters’ and because small films ‘don’t fit into’ multiplex chain programming. It’s up to you the audience now! Speak up and tag the chains. Say that you want to see the film.”

The film had its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight, an independent section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and went on to win multiple honours, including the Special Jury Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Best Indie Film and Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and Best Film and Best Actor at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

An Indo-French co-production between Saregama India Ltd., UFO Production, and O28 Films, Agra is Behl’s second feature film, following Titli (2015), which also premiered at Cannes.