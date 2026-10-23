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Aamir Khan breaks down in tears talking about career's weakest moments, says he lost relationships, time with kids by working like a ‘madman’

Aamir Khan opened up on the weakest moments of his career in a chat about his life and work at the Singapore International Film Festival.

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 09:26:16 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Aamir Khan was reduced to tears on stage at the Singapore International Film Festival on Thursday as he recalled the weakest moments of his acting career. The actor spoke about how three decades of nonstop work had cost him years with his family.

Aamir Khan breaks down talking about career

Aamir Khan was honoured at the Singapore International Film Festival on Thursday. (File Photo) (PTI)
Aamir Khan was honoured at the Singapore International Film Festival on Thursday. (File Photo) (PTI)

On Thursday, at the Singapore film festival, the Bollywood superstar was awarded the Screen Icon Award by renowned Hong Kong-based film director Peter Chan Ho-sun. Later in the evening, Aamir sat down for a chat about his life and work in a conversation session moderated by Singapore comedian Rishi Budhrani.

When asked about the weakest moment in his career, Aamir responded, “When I was sitting in COVID, and I was thinking, I said, about 30 years have passed of my life. And it’s okay to work like a madman, completely obsessed with what you’re doing for one year, two years, five years. But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean, you’ve lost your relationships. Your kids have grown up; they’re adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss.”

Aamir recalls early flops

In the same answer about his weakest moments, Aamir Khan recounted an earlier low point from the start of his career. After his 1988 debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a huge success, Aamir recalled signing nine films within six months. However, he realised his mistake once filming began. Aamir said he would come home and weep to his then-wife Reena. The films then flopped one after another, and he was branded a “one-film wonder.”

“At that time, mentally and emotionally, I felt like I was in quicksand. I was sinking slowly, and the more I struggled to get out, the deeper I was going,” Aamir added.

Aamir Khan at the Singapore International Film Festival

Accepting the Screen Icon Award, Aamir Khan thanked the festival and said that having Chan present it made the moment special. “Filmmaking is a collective art form, and a lot of people contribute to each other’s work,” he said. Aamir last attended the festival nine years ago with his production Secret Superstar. This year, he also has a 25th anniversary screening of Lagaan, his first film as producer, lined up at the festival.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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