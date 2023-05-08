Aamir Khan flies to Nepal for 10-day meditation programme amid break from acting

Aamir Khan is on a break from films and has now flown to Nepal for a ten-day vipassana meditation programme. The actor will participate in a programme at the Vipassana Meditation Centre located in Budhanilkantha, around 12 kms away from Kathmandu. It is known among Kathmandu's most prominent meditation centres. Also read: Naga Chaitanya reveals why he worked in Laal Singh Chaddha, talks about Aamir Khan and film's failure Aamir Khan at an event in Delhi last month. (PTI)

Rup Jyoti, an official from the Vipashna Center in Nepal, told ANI, "Yes he is here to undergo 11 days Vipashna meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today. From airport he directly came to Budhanilkantha and started the session."

The actor reached Kathmandu Sunday morning, an official at the Immigration Office said. "Aamir Khan arrived in Kathmandu Sunday morning on board Vistara Airlines," the official told PTI.

Aamir had last visited Nepal to attend an event of UNICEF in Kathmandu in 2014.

After the release of Laal Singh Chaddha last year, Aamir had announced that he will take a long break from acting. He has not announced any new projects. He however makes occasional appearances at film and public events and parties. He was spotted at Arpita Khan's Eid bash and also at the inauguration of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in Delhi last month.

Aamir is currently seen on screen in several Dream11 commercials in which he takes a dig at himself and his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

In November last year, Aamir attended an event in Delhi where he talked about taking time off for himself. He had said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

"This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor,” he had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON