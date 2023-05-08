Naga Chaitanya reveals why he worked in Laal Singh Chaddha, talks about Aamir Khan and film's failure

Actor Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha last year. The project, which is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump, saw Chaitanya play the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba. In a latest interview, he opened up on the film’s failure at the box office and added that he has no regrets at all and cherished working with Aamir Khan. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya says ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu deserves all the happiness) Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha.

As part of its promotions, he spoke about the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in an interview. He also revealed if he has any regrets about being part of the project. Chaitanya is currently busy with the promotions of his forthcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody.

Talking with Mirchi 9, Chaitanya said, “The main reason for me to do that project was to travel with Aamir sir. As an actor, I wished I get to travel with him for just 2 days to learn from him. I walked into the project with this mindset. But I got to work with him for 5-6 months.” He also said it’s a script he personally connected with when he read it for the first time.

“There was a lot of honesty, even in the way Aamir sir was working. I just followed him in this journey and I have no regrets at all. It’s unfortunate that the movie didn’t work out but I came out as an evolved person, both professionally and personally. It’s because of what he taught me.” Chaitanya said he sees working in Laal Singh Chaddha as an ‘investment for the future’.

For the project, Chaitanya was signed as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character. He was seen playing Aamir Khan’s best friend in the movie. The Advait Chandan directorial turned out to be a disaster. Made on a budget of ₹200 crore, the film managed to mint just around a total nett of ₹55 crore during its theatrical run.

