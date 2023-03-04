Aamir Khan spotted at Zoya Akhtar's office in a new, younger look; ditches grey hair and beard. See pics

Aamir Khan was spotted in a new, younger look at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office recently. The actor sported black hair and short black beard for a change. Ever since the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir was always seen in white hair and beard before dying it black a few weeks ago. Also read: Aamir Khan shakes hands with paparazzo, poses for pics with Karan Johar at Netflix event. See pics

In his latest appearance, Aamir was seen in a grey sweater, black pants and boots. He also wore glasses and had a bag hung around his shoulder. He happily posed for the photographers and flashed a thumbs up sign while posing for them.

Since many months, Aamir was spotted with white hair on a few occasions. He maintained the look at the engagement party of his daughter Ira Khan in November last year.

Last month, Aamir had a reunion with his 3 Idiots co-stars Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan and sported black hair. Sharman had shared a video from a stadium where he also promoted his Gujarati film, Congratulations. All three of them were seen in red uniforms. In the video, As Sharman tried to speak about his Gujarati film ,Congratulations, he gets interrupted by Madhavan, who comes up to him and asks about his film. As Sharman tries to speak up again, he gets interrupted by Aamir. Both Aamir and Madhavan get confused about the film's title and instead think that Sharman is congratulating them.

Aamir saw the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha in August last year. The film got positive to mixed reactions but couldn't get the desired response at the box office. He moved away from the spotlight thereafter and made a rare appearance at the premiere of Kajol's film Salaam Venky. He had a cameo in the film.

On being asked about what kept him busy at the moment, Aamir saidat the event, "Nahin main kuch nahin kar raha hoon. Bahut saalon se maine ek saath lagatar kaam kiya hai. Toh is waqt main thoda waqt family ke saath guzaarna chah raha hoon aur Paani foundation ka kaam chal raha hai, aur bhi kaam hai. Acting thoda ek saal ke baad aaunga. (I am not doing anything at present. For years I’ve been working continuously, so I decided to spend some time with my family. I am also working on Paani Foundation. There is other stuff as well. As far as acting is concerned, I’ll return after a year).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON