Aamir Khan's Pali Hill home decked up for wedding with Gauri Spratt amid heavy rain. Watch

However, the Mumbai monsoon has not made things easy for the preparations. The workers were seen carrying chairs and decorating the house while battling heavy rainfall. Many of them were spotted wearing raincoats as they continued with the arrangements. The actor's sister was also seen arriving at his residence ahead of the wedding festivities.

Aamir and Gauri will tie the knot at the actor's Pali Hill residence, which is currently being decorated with lights and festive arrangements. Several workers were also seen bringing in furniture, likely to accommodate the guests expected at the intimate ceremony.

Aamir Khan is all set to marry for the third time. The Bollywood star will tie the knot with girlfriend Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5, and preparations for their wedding have already begun. As seen in paparazzi videos from outside Aamir's Pali Hill home, the actor's residence is being beautifully decked up for the celebrations.

What did Aamir say about his wedding? Aamir recently attended Rajkumar Hirani's film Pritam and Pedro's screening. While interacting with the media, he confirmed his wedding and said, “Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye aur bas dono families hain, kuch khaas dost hain, chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain hum log. Aur sabki duaen chahenge hum (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone's blessings).”

The actor added, “Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together. It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home, with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance.”

About Aamir Khan Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple are parents to two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. However, they separated in 2002.

Aamir later tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. However, that relationship also did not last. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan, whom they continue to co-parent.

Aamir and Gauri first met around 25 years ago, but eventually lost touch with each other. They later reconnected, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love. Aamir first introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year.