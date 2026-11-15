New Delhi, Actor Kunal Kapoor expressed his gratitude to the audience for the response on his role in "Ramayana" and said he has been receiving praise for his performance in the film from across Southeast Asia.

Actor Kunal Kapoor thanks audience for response on 'Ramayana'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kapoor essays the role of Lord Indra in the film. The film released in theatres on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is the first installment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient epic "Ramayana" and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, among others.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The actor shared a post on his X handle on Sunday, which featured the poster with his character from the film.

"Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from," he wrote in the caption.

"Thank you, truly. I've always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the 'Ramayana' find so much love, everywhere," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also thanked for the art he has been receiving for his role. "And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I'm sorry I don't know each of your handles, but I've seen your work and it means a lot," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also thanked for the art he has been receiving for his role. "And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I'm sorry I don't know each of your handles, but I've seen your work and it means a lot," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Ramayana" follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team.

It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others, round off the cast of the film.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.