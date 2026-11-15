Addinath Kothare met Ranbir Kapoor in school, recalls auditioning for Lakshman before landing Bharat's role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana | Interview

Actor Addinath Kothare has steadily made his mark across Marathi and Hindi cinema. In 2019, his directorial Paani, in which he also played the lead role, won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation. He has since continued to explore different projects, including Kabir Khan's 83, several web series and the recently released Nayyi Naveli. The actor is now seen as Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, also known internationally as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Addinath talks about initially auditioning for Lakshman before being cast as Bharat, working with Ranbir Kapoor, filming the emotional Bharat Milap sequence and why he considers the filmmaker's screenplay a masterclass.

Addinath Kothare calls Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana screenplay a masterclass, recalls getting emotional during narration. (Sunil Khandare)

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Landing the role of Bharat was not an overnight process. The actor went through several rounds of auditions over several months before being finalised for the part. He also opens up about working with Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir, and the experience of shooting one of the film's most emotional moments, the Bharat Milap sequence.

Addinath Kothare recalls going to the same school as Ranbir Kapoor

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Addinath and Ranbir have an interesting connection that goes back to their school days. Both actors studied at Mumbai's Bombay Scottish School, and the actor still has a faint memory of seeing Ranbir on the school premises when he was in the seventh standard.

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{{^usCountry}} He shares how a common friend, Binoy Gandhi, who lived in his building and is now a filmmaker, introduced him to Ranbir. “I remember seeing Ranbir in school. I had a common friend who used to stay in my building. He is also a filmmaker today; his name is Binoy Gandhi. He had introduced me to Ranbir once in school. I have a very vague memory of this tall, thin person sitting on the railing of the senior building. I was probably in the seventh standard,” he recalls. Addinath also reveals that he may have brought up the school memory during a later conversation with Ranbir. Interestingly, he believes the actor also remembered the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shares how a common friend, Binoy Gandhi, who lived in his building and is now a filmmaker, introduced him to Ranbir. “I remember seeing Ranbir in school. I had a common friend who used to stay in my building. He is also a filmmaker today; his name is Binoy Gandhi. He had introduced me to Ranbir once in school. I have a very vague memory of this tall, thin person sitting on the railing of the senior building. I was probably in the seventh standard,” he recalls. Addinath also reveals that he may have brought up the school memory during a later conversation with Ranbir. Interestingly, he believes the actor also remembered the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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From auditioning for Lakshman to playing Bharat

Addinath reveals that his association with Ramayana began with an audition for the role of Lakshman, which eventually went to Ravie Dubey. The casting process, led by Mukesh Chhabra, required him to perform a scene in which Lakshman asks Sita to stay inside the kuti (forest hut) before drawing the rekha (line), requesting her to not step out for safety reasons. Looking back, the actor believes the audition was also about finding actors who could convincingly look like a family on screen. “I tested for the scene where Lakshman tells Sita to stay in the kuti. That was probably a benchmark test to find the family of Shri Rama because we all had to look like we belonged to the same family,” he recalls.

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It was nearly six months after the audition that Addinath received a call informing him that he had been shortlisted. The experience also reinforced his belief that auditions are not just for newcomers and that established actors should be equally open to the process. He feels there is a misconception that actors with experience should not have to audition. “There is a completely wrong notion that people have about auditions. Nobody comes to theatres just to see faces. They come if they like the story. Today, there is so much talent around us. Even if there are 10 good actors, it does not necessarily mean all of them will get the right opportunities,” he says.

Talking about why he continues to audition despite having years of experience, Addinath points out that casting is about finding the actor who fits a particular character best. He adds, “There are so many actors who can play a particular part. How will the director decide who is right for it? Today's casting directors are experimenting and giving opportunities to new and fresh faces. As actors, we need to help filmmakers push their boundaries. Auditions are very crucial. Internationally, even A-list actors audition.”

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The actor also credits Mukesh Chhabra for giving him opportunities to audition for several projects. He believes the process has value even when an audition does not lead to a role, as it allows actors to showcase their abilities and gives casting directors a chance to consider them for future projects.

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Addinath Kothare on first few days on Ramayana

The actor says the scale of the production and the attention paid to even the smallest details helped him get into the skin of his character. He recalls that his first few days on set were spent shooting the wedding sequence in Mithila, where the four brothers, Rama, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan, are seen looking at their respective brides. The sequence was part of the song Mangal Rang. “My first couple of days of shooting were during the wedding sequence in Mithila. They had created the entire set, and there was a moment when all the brothers are standing and looking at their brides. It was part of the montage in the song Mangal Rang,” he says.

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Being new to the set, Addinath admits he was initially a little unsure about how things worked and whether he could bring his own ideas to the character. However, director Nitesh Tiwari encouraged him to trust his instincts. A small exchange with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, eventually helped him find his footing. “I was a little hesitant because you are working with such big actors and telling a story that carries enormous responsibility. Nitesh sir encouraged me to do it. I went ahead, and he appreciated the moment. He said, ‘Hey, I think that was nice. Good',” he adds.

What stayed with him most, however, was the effort that went into building the world of Ramayana. Recalling the Bharat milap sequence, Addinath says he almost forgot that he was shooting on a set. “The way Nitesh sir created the entire world, the detailing of the sets, Ayodhya and Chitrakoot, was incredible. During the Bharat milap sequence, I genuinely felt like I was in the forest of Chitrakoot,” he says. “Normally, when you walk through a forest, a pathway gets created because people keep walking over the grass. They had recreated that detail on the set. These are the little things that make the world look real.”

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He adds that being surrounded by such a carefully created environment also helped him connect with Bharat on a deeper level. “When I stepped onto those sets, I felt I was Bharat. I wasn't thinking about the actors playing the other characters. I felt I was interacting with Prabhu Shri Rama, Sita and Lakshman because everyone was in that energy and flow,” he adds.

Addinath Kothare on working with Nitesh Tiwari

Addinath was particularly impressed by the screenplay and the challenge of adapting an epic as expansive as Ramayana into a cinematic narrative. “I was blown away when he narrated the three-hour screenplay to us at the table read. I was mesmerised by it. Bringing Ramayana down to a three-hour story is an almost impossible task because it is such a vast narrative. There are so many different versions of the story,” he says.

He believes condensing the epic while retaining its emotional depth is one of the film's biggest achievements. “To condense all of that into a screenplay while retaining the emotions and taking the audience through a roller coaster of experiences is not easy. I think the screenplay of Ramayana is a masterclass in itself. As a filmmaker, 80% of your battle is won when you get the screenplay right, and I think Nitesh sir has achieved that beautifully,” he adds.

Talking about Nitesh's approach to directing actors, he describes him as a filmmaker who knows when to step back and allow performers their space. “As a director, he is a magician. Something I have observed about experienced filmmakers such as Nitesh Tiwari, Hansal Mehta and Kabir Khan is that they are men of few words. They are minimalistic with their instructions and give you your space. They don't restrict you, but tell you just what is necessary to push you in the right direction,” he adds.

He remembers their first meeting, when Nitesh gave him the lines from the Bharat milap sequence. “When I read them, I choked. The lines themselves were so beautiful that I was already overwhelmed by the emotions. He simply told me, 'That's it. Simple',” he reveals. The actor adds that Nitesh's instructions on set were largely focused on language and pronunciation, allowing him to work through the emotions of the character.

On the responsibility of playing Bharat in Ramayana

With Ramayana being one of India's most widely known epics, playing a character from the story comes with its own expectations. However, Addinath says he consciously avoids worrying about things beyond his control. “I don't worry about things that are not in my control. When Nitesh Tiwari is the captain of the ship, you follow him. Of course, Ranbir Kapoor has a much bigger responsibility because he is playing Shri Rama, and his concerns are valid. For me, I followed the director's vision,” he reveals.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Addinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal among others. The part 2 of the film will release in 2028.