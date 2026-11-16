Akshay Kumar faces a terrifying new enemy in Samuk motion poster; creature thriller to release on May 28, 2027

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to explore a new genre with Samuk, and the film's first look has already sparked curiosity. After Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle and Haiwaan in 2026, the actor has announced his next big-screen outing. The makers have unveiled a motion poster, offering a glimpse into the film's dark world and the terrifying threat at its centre. Set around a mysterious invasion, Samuk promises a blend of high-octane action, science fiction and survival horror. The film is set for worldwide release in theatres on May 28, 2027.

Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster

Akshay Kumar dropped the first look motion poster of Samuk.

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Akshay shared the motion poster on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the danger that awaits in the film. Accompanying the reveal was a caption that read, “The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option. SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027.”

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The poster sets the scene in a dense, mist-covered forest, with Akshay dressed in a dark suit and holding a gun as he prepares to face an unknown threat. The biggest surprise comes when the creature finally appears. With its massive jaw, sharp teeth and dark fluid dripping from its mouth, the terrifying figure hints at the kind of enemy Akshay will be fighting.

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Samuk marks Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah's reunion after 13 years

{{^usCountry}} Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and directed by Kanishk Varma. The project brings together science fiction, action and horror, with a creature-led story that is an unusual choice for mainstream Indian cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and directed by Kanishk Varma. The project brings together science fiction, action and horror, with a creature-led story that is an unusual choice for mainstream Indian cinema. {{/usCountry}}

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Samuk also reunites Akshay and producer Vipula after 13 years. The two have previously collaborated on films such as Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, and Singh Is Kinng. Speaking about their reunion, Vipul said in a statement, After a gap of 13 years, starting a new journey with Akshay Kumar today is a very, very joyful, happy and proud moment for all of us. The ambition to create something better and bigger every single time with Akshay Sir has been the hallmark of our journey."

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About the film

The makers have brought on board an international team to handle the film's creature effects and action. Alec Gillis, the Academy Award-nominated designer who has worked on the Alien and Predator films, will be responsible for bringing the creature to life. The action sequences, meanwhile, will be designed by British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, whose previous credits include Mission: Impossible and the Venom films.

Joining Akshay in the film are Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu and Swanand Kirkire. Samuk is set to release worldwide in theatres on May 28, 2027.