Akshay Kumar is unrecognisable as he covers himself in mud at Dead Sea. Can you identify him in new pic from Jordan?

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a photo as he wrapped up shooting of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the Dead Sea. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he posted a picture in which he smeared mud on his body. (Also Read | In pics: Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar take a dip in the Dead Sea, cover themselves in mud) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pose for photos in Jordan.

Akshay, Tiger cover themselves in mud

Apart from Akshay, Tiger Shroff and several other people were also seen posing for the camera. While Akshay smiled, Tiger flexed his muscles for the picture. All of them stood outdoors when the picture was clicked.

Akshay talks about memes

Sharing the photo, Akshay captioned the post, "Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial (grimacing face emoji). This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!" He also added the hashtag -- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024. Reacting to the post, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "God bless you guys."

Alaya F, Manushi too had smeared mud

Recently, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar posted photos after they, too, smeared mud on their bodies. Sharing her and Manushi's pictures, Alaya wrote, "Natural spa day in the Dead Sea." Posting her picture, Manushi said, "A few minutes before floating in the Dead Sea. Another one off the list (check mark emoji)."

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. It has been shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role while also starring actor Sonakshi Sinha in a significant part. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The teaser of the film released recently. Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

