Akshay Kumar shares transformation pic as C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2, fans predict ‘blockbuster loading’

The Sky Force actor, who plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair -- the lawyer who fought against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre -- has been sharing glimpses of his character, which has already struck a chord with fans.

Akshay Kumar's look as C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2

On Thursday, Akshay took to his Instagram account to share a striking black-and-white collage. One half featured the real picture of C. Sankaran Nair, while the other half showed Akshay as the character.

"The mind of the South. The might of the North. Together, we fought. Together, we rose. Honoured to bring to life C. Sankaran Nair -- who took the British Empire to court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon; he fought with the law and fire in his soul," read the caption of his post.

Soon after the actor dropped the image, fans chimed in in the comment section, with one writing, "Akki Pajji in a patriotic role is just..." while another added, “Ye movie dil ko chhune wali hai (This film will touch hearts).” Another wrote, “National Award winning performance for sure.” Another comment read, “Content Kumar is back.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Akshay had posted another image -- this time, a poster showing him dressed as a Kathakali dancer.

Along with the picture, he added a caption that read, “This is not a costume. It's a symbol -- of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law -- and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

The trailer of the film, released earlier this month, gives a glimpse into the emotional and powerful court battle led by Nair. It also stars Ananya Panday as a law student and R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley.

The first part of the film, Kesari, starred Parineeti Chopra and revolved around the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle. Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release on April 18. (ANI)