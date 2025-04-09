Kannappa new release date: Here's when Vishnu Manchu's film with Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal will be released

Vishnu Manchu's star-studded, much-anticipated mythological drama Kannappa has locked in a new release date. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers of the film officially announced the new date during a special meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu says his pan-India Kannappa epic blends Indian storytelling with Lord of the Rings outlook) Kannappa makers announce the new release date of the film.

On Wednesday, Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Kannappa, which was earlier scheduled to release on 25 April, has been postponed. He wrote, “VISHNU MANCHU’S PAN-INDIA FILM ‘KANNAPPA’ LOCKS NEW RELEASE DATE: 27 JUNE 2025… Mark your calendars… #Kannappa – the historical action saga – is now set to release on 27 June 2025. The makers officially announced the new release date during a special meeting with #UttarPradesh Chief Minister #YogiAdityanath ji. #Kannappa stars #VishnuManchu, with prominent roles by #Mohanlal, #Prabhas, #AkshayKumar and #KajalAggarwal. Will release in #Telugu, #Malayalam, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Hindi. Directed by #MukeshKumarSingh… Produced by #MMohanBabu. #KannappaMovie.”

Prabhu Deva and Vishnu Manchu, along with Mohan Babu and Vinay Maheshwar, met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in his Lucknow office to promote their film. During the visit, CM Adityanath signed the poster of Kannapaa and extended his best wishes to the team for the success of the film. The Kannappa team gifted CM Yogi Adityanath a glass painting and other presents before snapping group pictures with him.

When Vishnu Manchu revealed the film will be delayed

Earlier, Vishnu Manchu had revealed the reason behind the film's delay and wrote on X “Dear fans, well-wishers and movie lovers, bringing #KANNAPPA to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the highest standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed.”

“We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support — it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible. Our team is working tirelessly, and we promise it will be worth it. We'll be back soon with an update and the new release date,” he added.

About Kannappa

This Telugu-language mythological drama is inspired by the tale of Bhakta Kannappa, a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, while Mohanlal and Prabhas take on pivotal characters. Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal will play Goddess Parvati. The film's trailer was screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and is now set for theatrical release on 27 June 2025.