Kannappa release postponed: Vishnu Manchu reveals reason for delay

Release of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa pushed back

On Saturday, Vishnu Manchu took to social media to address the reason for the delay, apologising for the wait and assuring fans that the extra effort will elevate the cinematic experience, making it worthwhile. A new release date is expected to be announced soon.

The note read, “Dear fans, well-wishers and movie lovers, bringing #KANNAPPA to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the Highest Standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed”.

“We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible. Our team is working tirelessly and we promise it will be worth it. We'll be back soon with an update and the New Release Date,” it added.

About the film

Kannappa is a mythological drama film inspired by the tale of Bhakta Kannappa, a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu will play the titular character, while Mohanlal and Prabhas take on pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal will play Goddess Parvati. Produced by M. Mohan Babu, the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

On March 1, the teaser of the film was released on Saturday. The clip offered a glimpse into the epic retelling of Thinnadu’s story, a fearless warrior who undergoes a profound transformation to become a devoted disciple of Lord Shiva.

The teaser introduced Vishnu Manchu as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior. As he faces the harsh realities of war and loses his soldiers, he begins to question his faith. The film's plot revolves around his transformation into a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. It also introduced Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata, while the last few seconds of the teaser feature Prabhas’s entry as Rudra.