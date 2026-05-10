Akshaye Khanna once ‘unleashed a volcano' on producer after actor was denied lunch, reveals Amit Behl

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who is usually known for his composed and soft-spoken nature, once stunned everyone on a film set after losing his temper over the mistreatment of a junior actor. Recalling the incident, actor Amit Behl revealed that Akshaye “unleashed a volcano” on the producer after learning that the actor had been stopped from having lunch with the main cast and crew. Akshaye Khanna was most recently seen in Dhurandhar.

When Akshaye erupted like a volcano Recently, Amit appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, where he recalled an incident from a film he had worked on with Akshaye. Amit revealed that a character actor, who was staying at a separate hotel from the film’s main cast and crew, had once visited Akshaye’s hotel for lunch.

“The moment this actor had his first bite at the hotel’s lunch buffet, the producer’s wife or some relative noticed that he didn’t belong there and said he shouldn’t be eating that food. Just as he had begun, someone from production came over and said, ‘Sir, you can’t eat this.’ He was hurt and quietly kept the plate aside and sat by himself,” Amit said.

Amit shared that Akshaye, who had been watching the incident from afar, immediately stepped in. According to him, the actor lost his temper and blasted everyone involved, including the producer and the crew members.

“Akshaye, who usually speaks very little, gave a speech about what hunger truly means and what respect truly means. That day, I realised how intense and thoughtful he is towards his fellow artists. He said, ‘A film doesn’t get made by the number of plates or how much food you have; it is made by the blessings of people.’ It really looked like a man who hardly speaks had finally unleashed the volcano within him,” he added.

Akshaye in spotlight Akshaye Khanna has been grabbing headlines for his powerful performance in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Akshaye truly stole the show with his portrayal of ‘Rehman Dakait’, leaving audiences impressed with his commanding screen presence.

After winning hearts with his intense performance in the Dhurandhar series, Akshaye is all set to make his Telugu debut with Mahakali, playing Shukracharya in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Alongside this, he will also star as the main antagonist in the Netflix-bound film Ikka, sharing screen space with Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, further expanding his repertoire with diverse and powerful roles.