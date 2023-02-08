Alia Bhatt congratulates ex Sidharth Malhotra as he marries Kiara Advani, SOTY co-star Varun Dhawan also wishes them

Alia Bhatt has wished her Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra on his wedding with Kiara Advani on Tuesday. Sidharth and Kiara married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer amid selected guests from the film industry. Alia and Sidharth were once in a relationship before the two went their separate ways. Alia married longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor last year. Also read: Karan Johar recalls when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met each other: 'I realised in that moment...'

Taking to Instagram Stories late Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared a wedding picture of the couple, which had Sidharth kissing Kiara's cheek, and wrote, “Congratulations you two,” along with a heart emoji.

Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Sidharth and Kiara greeting each other with a namaste during the wedding. He wrote along with it, “Wishing you a lifetime of love,” along with a few heart emojis.

Many others also wished Kiara and Sidharth in the comments section of their wedding post. Sharing three candid wedding pictures many hours after the wedding, the two wrote on their respective Instagram pages, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We are now booked permanently). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The wedding was a much guarded affair with only few guests from the film industry. Karan Johar who launched Sidharth, Alia and Varun in 2012 Student of the Year danced during the baaraat. Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra also attended the wedding. As per reports, they will host two wedding receptions, one in Delhi on February 9, and the other in Mumbai on February 12.

Alia and Sidharth had also worked together in 2016 film, Kapoor and Sons. She married Ranbir at their Mumbai home in April last year. The couple also welcomed a baby girl named Raha in November.

Varun Dhawan, too is married to his childhood girlfriend Natasha Dalal. They got married during the Covid pandemic in January, 2021. Both, Alia and Varun's weddings had selected guests from the industry. SOTY director Karan Johar attended the weddings of all his three ‘students’.

