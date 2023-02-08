Karan Johar recalls when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met each other: 'I realised in that moment...'

Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan together with the 2012 film Student of the Year, is "proud" and "elated" that all his three students are now married. The filmmaker attended Sidharth and Kiara Advani's wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and penned a note to share his feelings on Instagram. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share first official wedding pics. See here

Sharing an adorable wedding picture of Sidharth kissing Kiara on the cheek, Karan Johar recalled the time he met Sidharth and then Kiara and found a strike resemblance between the two. He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…”

Karan Johar pens note after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

He continued, “As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..”

A baaraat band member had revealed on Tuesday that Karan had danced throughout Sidharth's baaraat. Karan had once said on Koffee With Karan that he will dance to Dola Re Dola with Shahid Kapoor at Sidharth's wedding. The filmmaker's fans reacted to his note in the comments section.

A fan wrote, “Your three students are graduated now.” Another wrote, "@karanjohar waiting for you to upload ‘dola re’ dance with @shahidkapoor as promised on show." A fan also commented, “You manifested it K! You the matchmaker! Your last student is graduated too with colours of love!” A comment also read: “The way you love your students a.k.a sid varun and alia.” “Beautifully penned! We meet the right people when it’s the time,” read yet another comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON