Alia Bhatt pens open letter to Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday: 'You will be synonymous with love'

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday penned a letter to Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star turned 56.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a black and white picture of Shah Rukh Khan taking a selfie with a sea of fans gathered underneath what appears to be his Mumbai home Mannat.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you! I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that’s all you give us.”

Alia and Shah Rukh have turned co-producers with the upcoming film Darlings. Alia also stars as the lead of the film. The shoot wrapped earlier this year.

Many others from Bollywood penned birthday wishes for Shah Rukh as well. Shilpa Shetty shared a picture from Baazigar and wrote, “My first hero... Reel and real (heart emoji) Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh.” Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, “To one of the most kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people I know .. Happy birthday @iamsrk .. big hug .. love and best wishes always.”

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the man whose onscreen persona I’ve loved since 1995 & whose offscreen self I’ve admired for 1 more reason, every single time I’ve met him. @iamsrk sir wish you every joy & May even your darkest hour be dispelled by the love u have inspired in millions!”

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar too shared pictures with Shah Rukh and praised him. He credited Shah Rukh for his ‘career and very being’. He also described him as ‘an unmatchable father, a rock solid husband, a loving brother and an indispensable friend'.

Shah Rukh has been away from the limelight since his son Aryan Khan's arrest and bail in a drugs-related case. However, fans did turn up near his home to wish him on his birthday.