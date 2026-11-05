Alia Bhatt shares BTS pics of daughter Raha and Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana sets, praises him for putting ‘heart and soul’ into the movie

The most anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, has finally released in theatres today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Nitesh Tiwari's film is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Ranbir has been receiving positive reviews for his performance in the film. Actor-wife Alia Bhatt could not be more proud, as she took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt post to celebrate this special day.

What Alia wrote

Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha on the set of Ramayana.

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Alia shared a pair of BTS pics from the set of Ramayana, where Ranbir was seen in costume as Lord Rama. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, was present on set too and held on to Ranbir as she looked above, perhaps at the large set piece that resembled a forest.

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption, Alia wrote, "you poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her (red heart emoticon) so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them." About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, Alia wrote, "you poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her (red heart emoticon) so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them." About the film {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Alia Bhatt say about Ranbir Kapoor's work in Ramayana? Alia said Ranbir poured everything into the film and praised him and the team for putting their “heart and soul” into the experience. She also said she was proud of him. What do Alia Bhatt's behind-the-scenes photos from the Ramayana set show? The photos show Ranbir Kapoor in costume as Lord Rama, with their daughter Raha beside him on set. Raha is seen holding on to Ranbir. How have viewers and filmmakers reacted to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana? Viewers have praised Ranbir's performance, with some calling him well suited to the role. SS Rajamouli described him as “serene yet magnificent,” while Karan Johar called his portrayal meditative.

Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

An excerpt from the HT review of Ramayana read, “Ranbir Kapoor as Ram is a mixed bag. He moves effortlessly through the action sequences, but doesn't quite evoke the sense of devotion that Arun Govil did back in the day. The fact that Govil himself plays Raja Dashrath here makes for a rather sweet full circle moment. He is pitch perfect.”