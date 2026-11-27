Ever since Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres earlier this month, it has received both praise and criticism. While viewers have lauded the film for its scale and visuals, many have criticised the depiction of Sita as a warrior, fighting asuras and practising swordplay. This contrasts with her depiction in earlier adaptations of the epic. However, author Amish Tripathi, known for his mythological fiction novels, has now defended the film’s depiction of Sita.
Amish Tripathi defends Sai Pallavi's Sita
In Ramayana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita. She is described as an expert in both shastras (weapons) and shaastras (books). In one sequence, she is shown training young girls in swordplay, while another shows her using a dagger to defend herself against asura soldiers.
In an interview with Screen, Amish said that various versions of the Ramayana exist, including three attributed to Valmiki. Amish said that in one of those versions, Valmiki also depicted Sita as a warrior who slayed Ravana herself. “Because we are not taught the Ramayana and the Mahabharata through our education system, we are not aware of all the versions. There is a version called the Adbhuta Ramayana, credited to Valmiki. He wrote three versions: the Valmiki Ramayana, the Adbhuta Ramayana, and the Ananda Ramayana. In Adbhuta Ramayana, the elder, more powerful Ravana was killed by Sita. She was a warrior in that version. It's not a new version. It's an ancient version credited to Valmiki.”
Amish rose to fame with his Meluha series of books, in which he adapted Lord Shiva’s tale into a historical fiction setting. His second novel series was inspired by the Ramayana, with the second book titled Sita: Warrior of Mithila.{{/usCountry}}
Amish rose to fame with his Meluha series of books, in which he adapted Lord Shiva’s tale into a historical fiction setting. His second novel series was inspired by the Ramayana, with the second book titled Sita: Warrior of Mithila.{{/usCountry}}
Amish added that understanding of epics grows over time, and discussions about epics like the Ramayana and the Odyssey are complicated because people are usually aware of only one version. “There was a time when it was believed Homer's Odyssey was a pure fantasy. This was a time when the church in Europe was clamping down on any such stories. But then in 19th-century Europe, Troy was discovered. Yes, the core elements of the Trojan War did happen, although there may have been some magic realism added to it,” he added.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, apart from Sai Pallavi. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is the most expensive Indian film ever made. It has had a strong run at the box office, minting ₹992 crore net in India and over ₹1775 crore worldwide. Part 2 is scheduled for release in 2028.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
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