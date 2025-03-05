Amit Sadh feels he hasn't ‘achieved anything in life’: I've only been in the industry for 23 years

Amit Sadh talks about his career

Amit hopes that filmmakers will offer him good projects. He said, "I don't think I have any place somebody can claim. I haven't achieved anything in life, except for a few serials, films, and web series. I'm grateful for the love people have shown me, but I still have much more to do. I hope that more filmmakers will offer me good work. Position toh sab banana chaahte hain (Everyone wants to make a place), and I hope one day meri bhi bann jaayegi (mine will also be made)."

Amit Sadh wants to make more films

The actor said that he wants to win people's hearts. "I am in no hurry, as I have only been in the industry for 23 years. Jagah toh banaani hai, logon ke dil mein bhi, sab ho jaayega (I've to make a place, in people's hearts too, all will be done). I want to do more work, experience more love, and make more films. I have done good work. Breakfast miss hua hai na, dinner tak aa jaayega sab (Even if I miss breakfast, everything will be done by dinner)," he added.

About Amit's career

Amit has starred in many films such as Phoonk 2, Kai Po Che, Guddu Rangeela, Sultan, Akira, Sarkar 3, Gold, Super 30, Barot House, Operation Parindey, Shakuntala Devi and Sukhee, among many others.

Fans know him from Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Saaksshi, and Kohinoor. Amit has also been part of web series such as Breathe, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Avrodh, Jeet Ki Zid and Duranga, among others.