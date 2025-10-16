Amitabh Bachchan hails Kantara Chapter 1 on KBC 17, praises Rishab Shetty for its success: ‘Bada kathin kaam hai’

Rishab Shetty and Chaluve Gowda, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1, will be present in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In a new promo shared by the makers, Amitabh was seen praising Kantara Chapter 1, noting the immense hard work by the makers. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Rishab Shetty on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, gets birthday gift from Kantara actor) Rishab Shetty will appear as a guest on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 17.

Amitabh hails Kantara Chapter 1

Amitabh welcomed Rishab to the hot seat, and also acknowledged Chaluve, who sat among the audience members. Amitabh said, “Ye koi choti baat nahi hain, Manyavar. Iss tarah ki film banana aur usko itna safal banana… ye bada kathin kaam hota hai. Badi tab nahi banti hai jab ye log sochte hain. Ye log banate hai aur badi ho jaati hain (This is no mean feat, everyone. To mount a film like this and make it so successful… this is a difficult task. It is not big when they create it. It becomes big after they make it).”

What Rishab Shetty said

Meanwhile, Rishab shared that he wanted to create a film with the help of his friends and they all used real locations during the shoot. Even their families would accompany, and their children would study in schools nearby. So in a way the making of these films in the last 5 years have also contributed to the economy.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film released on October 2 and is a prequel to his 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara. Set in the 4th Century AD, Kantara: Chapter 1 unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land, according to a press release. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram.