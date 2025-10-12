Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Rishab Shetty on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, gets birthday gift from Kantara actor

Actor Rishab Shetty will appear on an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17 and honour the game show host Amitabh Bachchan with a birthday gift. Taking to Instagram, Hombale Films shared a post featuring Rishab Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan. Rishab Shetty will appear as a guest on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 17.

Rishab Shetty meets Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17

In the photo, Amitabh posed near the hot seat dressed in a printed white jacket, black trousers and shoes. Rishab opted for a black shirt and veshti. In another picture, Rishab was seen giving Amitabh a gift as they both smiled.

The caption, "Team #KantaraChapter1 wishes the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, the Legendary @amitabhbachchan sir a very happy birthday (folded hands emoji). Excited for the upcoming episode of #KaunBanegaCrorepati, it was an absolute joy joining you!"

Internet reacts as Amitabh and Rishab meet

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "There’s no barrier for entertainment! All of us are one industry, one country." A person wrote, "If there’s someone I truly admire after Appu, it’s Rishab Shetty now. Don’t know the exact reason." A comment read, "First Kannada actor to be on KBCP show." An Instagram user said, "Proud moment of our state, and proud of u and all Kantara masterpiece team."

About Rishab's recent hit film Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab will appear on the show as his film Kantara Chapter 1, which he directed, has collected over ₹550 crore at the worldwide box office. Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film released on October 2 and is a prequel to his 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara.

Set in the 4th Century AD, Kantara: Chapter 1 unravels the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land, according to a press release. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram

About KBC 17, Amitabh's recent film

Amitabh is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which premiered on August 11 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV. He was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's debut in Tamil.