‘Today he didn't message’: Amitabh Bachchan remembers Nana Patekar with emotional throwback video, says he is still speechless

In a rare display of public emotion, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-actor and friend Nana Patekar a day after his death. The megastar shared a series of throwback videos celebrating their bond and professional association going back almost 30 years.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video for Nana Patekar

Amitabh Bachchan with Nana Patekar on the set of their film Kohram.

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On Friday evening, the 83-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a carousel post featuring videos of him and Nana. The post features a couple of videos of Nana Patekar talking about Amitabh Bachchan in interviews.

One video showed the two actors at the muhurat of their 1999 film Kohram. The candid video showed Amitabh and Nana on stage before Jackie Shroff walked up to them. The three actors engaged in a playful exchange while Amitabh spoke on the phone. There were clips of the two actors' most recent public interaction as well, when Nana appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2024. The megastar’s social media post conveyed a deep sense of loss without an elaborate caption.

Deep Dive How did Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute to Nana Patekar? Amitabh shared throwback videos of their friendship and film association, including moments from Kohram and Nana’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He wrote that they usually messaged every other day and that Nana did not message him that day. What is Nana Patekar’s final film? Shakti Shalini, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is described as Nana Patekar’s final film. It will feature him alongside Aneet Padda. How did Nana Patekar support Basit Ali and his family? Basit Ali recalled that Nana regularly called his mother while she was in hospital and offered prayers. After her death and when Basit faced a heart problem, Nana checked on him and asked about his health.

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‘Speechless’

{{^usCountry}} Beyond the nostalgic videos, Amitabh Bachchan offered a more intimate glimpse into his grief in his blog. Revealing that the two actors had remained in regular touch through messages, the veteran star expressed his disbelief at the sudden loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the nostalgic videos, Amitabh Bachchan offered a more intimate glimpse into his grief in his blog. Revealing that the two actors had remained in regular touch through messages, the veteran star expressed his disbelief at the sudden loss. {{/usCountry}}

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“Stabdh! Har doosre din unka aur hamara contact message ke zariye rehta tha. Aaj unka message nahi aaya! (Speechless! Every other day, he and I would stay in touch through messages. Today, he didn't message me),” the actor wrote in his blog post.

Earlier, in a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes.

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Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16.

Nana Patekar's death

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa. According to doctors, he was found unconscious at his home and rushed to the hospital at 4 AM, where they tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. His death was mourned by the entire Indian film industry and drew tributes from various public figures, including the Prime Minister and the President. Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.