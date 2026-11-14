Ananya Birla teases Ananya Panday as she dials up Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan

Two Ananyas- Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla- will grace the couch on the next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. On Saturday, host Karan Johar dropped the promo of the upcoming episode where the two laughed, giggled and dropped some secrets about one another.

2 Ananyas on the KWK couch

Koffee with Karan premieres new episodes every Wednesday on JioHotstar.

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In the promo, viewers got a glimpse of the fun camaraderie between the actor and the entrepreneur. Ananya Panday said she hates people who share her name, but Ananya Birla is the only exception. Then, in the phone call segment, where the host asks each guest to call their celebrity friends to pick up and say, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me!', Ananya Panday tried calling Aditya Roy Kapur, but it was Kartik Aaryan who picked up her call. Ananya Birla quipped that she is calling all her exes one by one, and Karan started laughing.

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{{^usCountry}} The excitement peaks with a special appearance by Shanaya Kapoor, leading to a hilarious challenge to craft a line that works equally well in the boardroom and the bedroom. Laughter peaks further when both Shanaya and Ananya candidly admit they are a fan of Ranveer Singh, while Ananya Birla reveals the most un-Birla thing about her is that she never carries money on herself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The excitement peaks with a special appearance by Shanaya Kapoor, leading to a hilarious challenge to craft a line that works equally well in the boardroom and the bedroom. Laughter peaks further when both Shanaya and Ananya candidly admit they are a fan of Ranveer Singh, while Ananya Birla reveals the most un-Birla thing about her is that she never carries money on herself. {{/usCountry}}

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The episode will stream on Wednesday at 7 PM on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

Ananya's relationships

In the past, Ananya dated Ishaan Khatter, but the couple eventually parted ways. In 2022, Ishaan confirmed their breakup on Koffee With Karan and said he hoped they would remain friends. Ananya was later reportedly in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur for nearly two years. While they never made their relationship public, pictures from their vacations together surfaced online. She was also linked to her Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Kartik Aaryan.

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Now, Ananya is rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco. The two were first spotted together at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024. Bombay Times reported that Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ at the event.

She was recently seen in Chaand Mera Dil, a romantic drama that also features Lakshya Lalwani in the lead. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film was released in theatres on May 8, and underperformed at the box office. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae in the pipeline.