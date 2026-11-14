...
...
Next Story

Ananya Birla teases Ananya Panday as she dials up Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan

Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla will be the next celebrity guests in Koffee with Karan season 9.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 18:21:28 IST
By Santanu Das
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Two Ananyas- Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla- will grace the couch on the next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. On Saturday, host Karan Johar dropped the promo of the upcoming episode where the two laughed, giggled and dropped some secrets about one another.

2 Ananyas on the KWK couch

Koffee with Karan premieres new episodes every Wednesday on JioHotstar.
Koffee with Karan premieres new episodes every Wednesday on JioHotstar.

In the promo, viewers got a glimpse of the fun camaraderie between the actor and the entrepreneur. Ananya Panday said she hates people who share her name, but Ananya Birla is the only exception. Then, in the phone call segment, where the host asks each guest to call their celebrity friends to pick up and say, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me!', Ananya Panday tried calling Aditya Roy Kapur, but it was Kartik Aaryan who picked up her call. Ananya Birla quipped that she is calling all her exes one by one, and Karan started laughing.

The episode will stream on Wednesday at 7 PM on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

Ananya's relationships

In the past, Ananya dated Ishaan Khatter, but the couple eventually parted ways. In 2022, Ishaan confirmed their breakup on Koffee With Karan and said he hoped they would remain friends. Ananya was later reportedly in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur for nearly two years. While they never made their relationship public, pictures from their vacations together surfaced online. She was also linked to her Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Now, Ananya is rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco. The two were first spotted together at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024. Bombay Times reported that Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ at the event.

She was recently seen in Chaand Mera Dil, a romantic drama that also features Lakshya Lalwani in the lead. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film was released in theatres on May 8, and underperformed at the box office. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae in the pipeline.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

shanaya kapoorranveer singhananya pandaykoffee with karan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Ananya Birla teases Ananya Panday as she dials up Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks