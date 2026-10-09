Aneet Padda joins Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday for a fun game at Alanna Panday's baby shower, internet gushes: 'They are so domestic'. Watch

They may be tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, but Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday surely don’t miss a chance to spend time together. And this time, as many fans also noted, Aneet was invited to (and enthusiastically participated in) Ahaan’s sister Alanna’s baby shower, a gathering usually reserved for close friends and family. A video from the do has now emerged, chronicling Aneet and Ahaan as they engage in a fun game with the rest of the Panday family, giving fans of the two actors a lot to gush over.

Aneet joins the Pandays at Alanna’s baby shower

Aneet Padda and Ananya Panday engage in a game at Alanna Panday's baby shower.

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Alanna Panday is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray. The Pandays hosted a baby shower for her at her parents’ residence in Mumbai on Thursday. Aneet was spotted arriving there on Thursday evening, accompanied by other friends and family members. Later in the evening, a video emerged from inside the celebrations showing the family's youngsters playing a fun game. Two people in one ‘team’ held a cloth (bedsheet or dupatta) and tried to pass a baby-sized doll from one team to another. Aneet was teamed up with Ahaan’s cousin, actor Ananya Panday, in the game. To fans’ amusement, Aneet and Ananya made a royal mess of the game, accidentally dropping the doll.

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Fans react

{{^usCountry}} Ever since rumours about Ahaan and Aneet’s romance surfaced last year, around the release of their film Saiyaara, the two have maintained they are just friends. They make very few public appearances and have given no interviews. Candid moments like these are even rarer. Naturally, fans were ecstatic to see this side of the two. “I’m grinning seeing Aneet and Ananya partner up for this cute game. And look at Ahaan in the background. So cute,” wrote one. Another added, “What do you mean we got to witness Aneet Ananya bonding and Ahaan downbad panday smiling ear to ear at the back!” One fan chimed in: “They are so domestic, we got lucky.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ever since rumours about Ahaan and Aneet’s romance surfaced last year, around the release of their film Saiyaara, the two have maintained they are just friends. They make very few public appearances and have given no interviews. Candid moments like these are even rarer. Naturally, fans were ecstatic to see this side of the two. “I’m grinning seeing Aneet and Ananya partner up for this cute game. And look at Ahaan in the background. So cute,” wrote one. Another added, “What do you mean we got to witness Aneet Ananya bonding and Ahaan downbad panday smiling ear to ear at the back!” One fan chimed in: “They are so domestic, we got lucky.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many noted that it indicated how ‘serious’ Ahaan and Aneet’s rumoured relationship is, given that she is being invited to intimate family get-togethers. “Ngl, it’s actually kind of insane when you think about how Aneet is already being included in the Panday family activities. The people who usually get invited are family and close friends who are already part of the inner bolly-circle. So seeing her become part of that inner circle really puts into perspective just how serious their relationship is,” read one comment.

All about Ahaan and Aneet

Ahaan made his acting debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara last year, with Aneet starring opposite him. The blockbuster was Aneet’s first film lead role, having appeared in Salaam Venky in a cameo. Since then, Aneet has signed the horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, which is slated for release in March 2027. Ahaan, on the other hand, is starring in an action film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The two actors will then reunite in an untitled romance helmed by Mohit Suri.