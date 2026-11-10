Anupam Kher says he felt proud as an Indian when audience got teary-eyed at Ramayana Sweden premiere, thanked him for voicing Jatayu

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, right on time for Diwali. The film, which had world premieres, received mixed reviews from critics but has performed well at the box office. Anupam Kher, who dubbed for Jatayu, posted a video from the film’s premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, stating that the audience left him overwhelmed with their reaction to watching the film. The video he posted showed the audience shaking hands with him and interacting after the premiere.

Anupam Kher on Ramayana’s Sweden premiere

Anupam Kher narrates Ramayana Part 1 as Jayatu.

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Anupam posted a long note on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, penning down his thoughts about the Stockholm premiere. “Extremely happy to share these visuals from the Swedish premiere of Ramayana: The Rise of Legend in Stockholm. I began my speech with a sentence in Swedish: “Jag är mycket glad att vara här i Stockholm i kväll.” — “I am very happy to be here in Stockholm this evening.” And I truly was. After 41 years and 556 films in India, it was also special to share that I have become a small part of Swedish cinema for the first time with Out of Fashion,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Thanking the Ambassador of India to Sweden, Anurag Bhushan, for the introduction, Anupam stated that he felt proud to be part of Ramayana’s journey by voicing Jatayu. “The Ramayana is not only a story from India; its message of love, sacrifice, family, duty and the triumph of good over evil speaks to people across borders, languages and generations. It was moving to see this timeless Indian epic being celebrated in Sweden,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thanking the Ambassador of India to Sweden, Anurag Bhushan, for the introduction, Anupam stated that he felt proud to be part of Ramayana’s journey by voicing Jatayu. “The Ramayana is not only a story from India; its message of love, sacrifice, family, duty and the triumph of good over evil speaks to people across borders, languages and generations. It was moving to see this timeless Indian epic being celebrated in Sweden,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Anupam also stated that he was overwhelmed by the response to the film, writing, “When the film ended, people came up to me with tears in their eyes, shaking my hand and thanking me for telling the story of the Ramayana and for playing Jatayu. I was completely overwhelmed. It filled me with immense pride to see a film like this come out of India and connect with audiences here.” Congratulating the film’s team, he ended his note with, “Proud to be Indian. Jai Shri Ram!”

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About Ramayana

Ramayana sees Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Mounted on a massive budget, the film’s second part will be released for Diwali 2028. The first part recounts Rama’s birth, upbringing, marriage, and vanavas. It ends with Sita’s abduction by Ravana and Rama vowing to vanquish Ravana.