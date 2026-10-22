AR Rahman reveals fan's email from 2014 that predicted he would create music for Ramayana

Music maestro AR Rahman’s association with Ramayana comes with an unusual backstory. At the film’s album launch event in Chennai on October 21, the composer recalled receiving an email more than a decade ago from a man who claimed to have dreamt about Rahman creating music for the epic. Today, with the composer working on the upcoming adaptation alongside Hans Zimmer, that old message has taken on a new meaning.

What AR Rahman said

AR Rahman reveals 2014 email predicted his Ramayana journey at the music launch in Chennai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Remembering the incident, AR Rahman told the audience that a man named Sathish had contacted him in 2014 with details of his dream. “There is something I wanted to share. In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana,” he said before reading out the message.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The email read: “You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana.”

Deep Dive What did AR Rahman's 2014 email about Ramayana say? A man named Sathish wrote that he had dreamt Rahman would compose music for Ramayana and believed the dream would come true. Rahman shared the email at the film’s album launch. Who is composing the music for Ramayana with AR Rahman? AR Rahman is composing the music for Ramayana: Rise of the Legend with Hans Zimmer. How have audiences reacted to AR Rahman's Ramayana songs? Ravana Tandav received mixed reactions, with some listeners criticising the score. After the album launch, Jodi Jodi drew praise, and some fans said they had reconsidered their earlier criticism.

Rahman is now part of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. He is composing the music with Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning musician known for his work on major Hollywood productions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yash says he learnt Tamil through AR Rahman’s songs

{{^usCountry}} Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, was also present at the Chennai event. The actor spoke about his admiration for Rahman and shared how the composer’s music helped him connect with Tamil. “All of us are huge fans of AR Rahman sir. I learnt Tamil because of his songs. I used to dance to songs from Gentleman. Your contribution to the Tamil industry is massive,” Yash said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, was also present at the Chennai event. The actor spoke about his admiration for Rahman and shared how the composer’s music helped him connect with Tamil. “All of us are huge fans of AR Rahman sir. I learnt Tamil because of his songs. I used to dance to songs from Gentleman. Your contribution to the Tamil industry is massive,” Yash said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He went on to explain why Rahman’s music holds a special place for him. “If I hear Tamil songs in Hindi, I feel something is missing. I am happy that you are composing the music for Ramayana and that I am able to perform to it," the actor added.

The actor also expressed his happiness at being able to perform in a film featuring the composer’s work. “When I played Ravana, a lot of people said why do you want to play ravana, because at the end of the day it’s the most hated, we all know. But what I can say is we all are playing a role. And everywhere there are different energies. And this song gave me that energy and I think while playing Ravana I heard Shiva song, and Thank you sir (thanking AR Rahman), you have given me a wonderful song, I used to listen to a lot of Shiva songs, now I listen to this Shiva Tandava and I think I can take energy,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana brings together Indian and international talent

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and written by Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is being produced by Prime Focus Studios, visual effects company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film has brought together an international team for its technical and creative departments. Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery are handling production design, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are working on the action sequences. The project is also being developed for IMAX and other premium large-format screens.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the ensemble.

The first installment is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. The second part is expected to arrive in 2027.