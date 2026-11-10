Arun Govil didn't want to play Dashrath in Ramayana, says Nitesh Tiwari wanted a connection with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

When Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was announced four years ago, everyone knew it would be compared with Ramanand Sagar’s TV adaptation of the epic from the 80s. The show remains the most-watched Indian TV show of all time and set the benchmark for how the epic is to be adapted. Perhaps that is why director Nitesh Tiwari pulled off a casting coup when he cast Ramayan’s OG Lord Rama, Arun Govil, as King Dashrath in his film. In a recent interview, Arun Govil revealed that he did not initially want to play King Dashrath and was only won over by the director’s insistence.

Arun Govil didn’t want to play Dashrath

Arun Govil as King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Arun Govil essaying the role of his father, Ayodhya’s King Dashratha. Talking about taking on the role, the actor told Variety India, “Had I felt it wasn't right, I would not have done it. To be honest, initially, I didn't want to do this role. But Nitesh Tiwari, the director, was insistent. They wanted some connect between our Ramayan and this Ramayana.”

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Arun Govil on Ranbir Kapoor

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana has received great reviews and has already minted over ₹660 crore worldwide in five days, one of the best starts for an Indian film ever. While Ranbir Kapoor’s performance has been praised, many viewers have still compared it unfavourably with Arun Govil’s portrayal. The actor addressed the comparisons and the criticism coming Ranbir’s way, “That perhaps is also because my performance as Lord Rama became the touchstone. It is still alive in the hearts and minds of people. Nobody wants to see another Rama. You know, my Ramayan keeps playing somewhere or the other at any given time. Even today in North and Central India, whenever there are melas and tamashas and photos of Rama are sold, they have my face on them. So, for me, to talk about an actor's performance as Lord Rama doesn’t feel right,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana has received great reviews and has already minted over ₹660 crore worldwide in five days, one of the best starts for an Indian film ever. While Ranbir Kapoor’s performance has been praised, many viewers have still compared it unfavourably with Arun Govil’s portrayal. The actor addressed the comparisons and the criticism coming Ranbir’s way, “That perhaps is also because my performance as Lord Rama became the touchstone. It is still alive in the hearts and minds of people. Nobody wants to see another Rama. You know, my Ramayan keeps playing somewhere or the other at any given time. Even today in North and Central India, whenever there are melas and tamashas and photos of Rama are sold, they have my face on them. So, for me, to talk about an actor's performance as Lord Rama doesn’t feel right,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Part 1 is running in theatres, while part 2 is scheduled for release in 2028.

The TV series, Ramayan, starred Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The show ran from 1987-88 on Doordarshan, registering record viewership from start to finish.