Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday dismissed comparisons between his upcoming family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, saying his character Prem belongs distinctly to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's cinematic world.

Ayushmann dismisses Rocky Aur Rani comparisons

The premise of Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been compared with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

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Ever since the film's trailer was released on Wednesday, many viewers have compared the two films and said their premises are similar. However, at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Ayushmann said his character, Prem, is very different from Ranveer Singh's Rocky in the Karan Johar film.

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“This is a Sooraj Barjatya film, and Prem is a green flag. In this film (Yeh Prem Mol Liya), he is someone who takes a stand for his wife's family. Rocky's character arc in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is different. Prem is very different from him. You cannot even compare the two," the actor said when asked about the comparisons between the two films.

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Deep Dive What is the story of Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prem, who agrees to move into his bride Purva’s home because she does not want to leave her family after marriage. The story challenges the expectation that a bride must move in with her in-laws. Why did Sooraj Barjatya choose Ayushmann Khurrana to play Prem? Barjatya said Ayushmann was the first actor he thought of for the role. He felt the actor’s simplicity and gentle way of questioning things suited this version of Prem. How is Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya different from Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Ayushmann said the characters and their arcs are different. In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Prem stands up for his wife’s family and chooses to support her decision to stay with them.

{{^usCountry}} In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann plays Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the film's female lead. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer and Alia Bhatt as a couple who live in each other's homes for six months to test their compatibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann plays Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the film's female lead. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer and Alia Bhatt as a couple who live in each other's homes for six months to test their compatibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Ayushmann said that the story of Yeh Prem Mol Liya isn't meant to be preachy. “Usually, a girl is the one who makes sacrifices. But we are not carrying a flag or launching a campaign. This time, Purva, Sharvari's character, has chosen her family, and Prem has chosen Purva,” he said.

Sharvari calls it a dream come true

Sharvari, who plays Purva in the film, called working with Barjatya a childhood dream. “Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a big release for me this year, and working with Sooraj sir is a dream come true. I've watched quintessential Bollywood heroines dance and perform in beautiful emotional scenes. I have often tried to recreate those performances in front of my parents in my living room,” she said at the trailer launch event on Wednesday.

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About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. He has reunited with composer Himesh Reshammiya for the soundtrack after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Yeh Prem Mol Liya will release in theatres worldwide on November 27.