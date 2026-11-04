Badshah hails Jatayu scene in Ramayana in his review, says every frame in Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer is breathtaking: ‘Made me cry’

All eyes are on Ramayana as it releases in screens tomorrow. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is the biggest Indian film in terms of scale and budget. After its world premiere in Los Angeles last week, Ramayana held a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, attended by the cast and crew, as well as members of the film fraternity.

Badshah reviews Ramayana

Badshah has seen Ramayana and penned a review of the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singer and music composer Badshah has seen the film and posted a review of the film just before its release day. Responding to a post on X where a user said that they are excited to see the film after looking at the rave reviews it is getting, Badshah wrote in the caption, “You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBL BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens. All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens. All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What did Badshah say about the Jatayu scene in Ramayana? Badshah called the Jatayu scene “insane” and praised the film’s visuals, characters and background music. He said the film made him cry despite knowing the story since childhood. When is Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled to release? Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Why did Ramayana’s advance bookings in India gain momentum late? A disagreement between exhibitors and distributors over revenue sharing delayed bookings on many screens. Once it was resolved, more screens opened and pre-sales picked up.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The first part is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

"In India, there are a lot of questions like, 'Why are they making the Ramayana when there have been so many Ramayanas? We already know the story.' And I'm like, 'Listen, we're making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you've never seen.' No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making...Much like an Avatar or an Avengers movie or think about Spider-Man or The Odyssey. We're putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles," Namit Malhotra told PTI.