Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate second baby shower, wish for 'happy and healthy baby'. See pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are expecting their first child together, celebrated the pregnancy with a baby shower on Friday. Bipasha was previously treated to a traditional Bengali-style baby shower 'shaad' by her family a few weeks back. She celebrated her second baby shower, which happened to be an intimate themed affair, on Friday.

Bipasha Basu wore a flowing pink gown and Karan Singh Grover wore a blue suit as they arrived for the shower, keeping in line with the dress code of pink and peaches for ladies and lavender and blues for gents. The shower was an intimate celebration held with necessary Covid-19 precautions in place.

The expecting parents posed for the paparazzi at the venue, in front of a wall that was decked up with floral arrangements and pink and purple balloons. The wall also read, "A little monkey is on the way!" Bipasha and Karan often refer to each other as monkeys in their romantic posts.



The two also cut two chocolate cakes and fed a slice to each other. As the paparazzi sang 'Happy baby to you' to Bipasha and Karan, she replied, "Happy and healthy baby." A video of the same was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

As per a recent report in ETimes, the shower was organised by a close friend of Bipasha. The invitation card mentioned that only 20 guests were invited to the celebration to ensure the safety of the mom-to-be and the baby from Covid-19. Actor Arti Singh, a close friend of Karan, was also spotted at the venue.

Bipasha and Karan announced in August that they are expecting their first child together, and also shared pictures from maternity photoshoots. The two had tied the knot on April 30, 2016, after dating each other for a few years.

