Bipasha Basu celebrates baby shower ceremony 'shaad' with her mom, husband Karan Singh Grover. See pics

Bipasha Basu, who is expecting her first child, celebrated the Bengali ceremony of. Shaad and shared videos and pictures from the same on her Instagram page. Her mom and husband Karan Singh Grover also featured in the multiple posts that she shared late Thursday. Shaad is a ceremony observed by Bengalis wherein expecting mothers are pampered with their favourite food. (Also read: Pregnant Bipasha Basu hugs Karan Singh Grover in new pic, calls him ‘cutie pie’ )

She first posted a video and wrote, "Aamaar Shaadh Thank you Ma #mamatobe #shaadh #mymommyisthebest." Bipasha's mom Mamata Basu and mother-in-law Deepa Singh did arti for her and put a tilak on her forehead in the video.

She wore a pink silk saree and matching bangles for the ocassion and a few other women also blessed her. Bipasha could also be seen gorging on a plate full of food that is also surrounded by many bowls with various dishes.

Bipasha also shared a few pictures in which she posed with her mom, and husband. She wrote that she wished to be a mother like her own. She also shared pictures in which Karan posed with her, with his hand on her baby bump.

Bipasha Basu shared many pictures from the ceremony.

Bipasha with Karan.

Bipasha and Karan announced that they are expecting their first child together last month.She wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. She also shared some pics from her maternity shoot with Karan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON