Pregnant Bipasha Basu shares picture from her new photoshoot, fans call her ‘Greek Goddess'. See pic

Last month, actor Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Since then, she has been sharing photos from her pregnancy photoshoots, Instagram Reels flaunting her belly and more on social media. On Friday, she shared a new picture from her shoot, in which she is wearing a sheer black dress as she posed for pictures. Also Read: Bipasha Basu smiles as she cradles her baby bump, fans notice her 'pregnancy glow'. Watch

Sharing the photos, Bipasha wrote, “Magical feelings. Difficult to express in words." Bipasha also added the hashtags, #mypregnancyjourney #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody."

Bipasha Basu shares pic from her photoshoot.

One fan commented, “It's magical for us to be part of this journey with you. Big Fan. Take care & eat all your cravings." Another one said, “Heavenly glow.” While one said, “You look like a Greek Goddess,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha recalled the time when she found out about her pregnancy. “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," she said. In another one, she said that the couple hopes to have a girl child.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON