Bobby Deol says father Dharmendra once told him ‘I will not get work after 70’: He's 86 now and 'still working'

Actor Dharmendra is gearing up for the release of his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In a new interview, Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol recalled the time when Dharmendra told him that he thought that he'll not get work after 70. But the veteran actor, who is now 86, is still working. Also Read: Bobby Deol opens up about his family being very simple: ‘Log fayda utha lete hain’

Dharmendra is filming Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It is set to release in February, 2023.

In an interview with Film Companion, Bobby Deol said, “The other day, he was telling me, ‘Beta, main sochta tha ki 70 ki age tak main kaam karunga. Shayad uske baad kaam nahi mile, ya kaam nahi kar paunga. Aur aaj main 86 ka ho gaya hoon aur phir bhi kaam kar raha hoon (I thought I’d work only till the age of 70, and that I wouldn’t be able to get any work after that. But I’m 86 now, and still working)’.”

Bobby continued, “It was the most awesome feeling I got when he said that to me, and that’s exactly what inspires me. I want to work till the last breath I take, because that’s what we are, we’re actors, we want to keep working. He was there in my family, the biggest inspiration, and I didn’t even see him when I had given up in life. Now I see all that around me, my brother, my dad, my cousins, my sisters are working."

Bobby made his acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat. He later appeared in films like Gupt, Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Ajnabee, and Humraaz, among others.

